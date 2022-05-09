ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Australian Author Dervla McTiernan Sets ‘The Murder Rule’ At FX

By Mike Fleming Jr
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZFGQ_0fYE9fIn00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Australian author Dervla McTiernan , whose last two novels were international bestsellers, is making a splash on these shores with The Murder Rule , a thriller novel being published tomorrow by William Morrow. McTiernan has just optioned the novel to FX.

The book focuses on an idealistic law student, who is an outsider to her peers. Working with her elite campus’ prestigious Innocence Project represents the high point of everything she’s sacrificed for, but in a twisted mother/daughter story, she soon reveals that underneath her do-gooder image lies rules pounded into her by mom. The last one is, make them pay. The author’s past novels include The Good Turn and The Sisters .

Her deal was brokered by Shane Salerno of The Story Factory.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Kangaroo’: Studiocanal Hops Into Australia/New Zealand Family Comedy – Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. Studiocanal will begin global sales at Cannes on family comedy Kangaroo, the company’s first local Australia/New Zealand production. Kate Woods (The Umbrella Academy, The Lost Symbol, The Good Lord Bird) is attached to direct. The story is inspired by the real-life tale of The Kangaroo Sanctuary founder Chris ‘Brolga’ Barns, who has been saving and raising baby kangaroos in Central Oz since 2005. The film follows down-on-his-luck pro surfer Chris Matherson who becomes stranded in an Outback town after a car accident. There, he teams up with 11-year-old Indigenous girl Charlie. The pair form an unlikely friendship working together to...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Cannes Confidential’ Producer Patrick Nebout To Lead Sparkling, New European Scripted Sister Firm To Comics Publisher Humanoids

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A sister company to The Incal Universe owner Humanoids named Sparkling has launched to create European drama, with Patrick Nebout at the helm, Deadline can reveal.  Cannes Confidential and Midnight Sun producer and European co-production specialist Nebout is exiting Beta-owned producer Dramacorp to lead the Paris-based producer as President and Chief Content Officer. Sparkling will sit adjacent to LA-based Humanoids, which is the owner of science fiction comic book franchise The Incal, created by writer and filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky and French artist Mœbius in the 1980s. It will focus on original European drama projects and series and...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Comedian Steve Harvey Comments On Will Smith Oscar Slap Calling His Actions A “Punk Move”

Click here to read the full article. Two months after the moment has passed Steve Harvey has spoken about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. During a speaking engagement at Georgia State University (with initial reporting by Atlanta Journal-Constitution who covered the event), Harvey mentions how the slap was a “punk move” and he’s “lost a lot of respect for him.” He didn’t hold back his feelings about the situation and mentioned how faith has helped him solve problems in a non-violent way. “I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity. On a scale of 1...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Teale
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Shane Salerno
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Actor Frank Langella, 84, furiously denies ‘fondling’ younger actress while filming love scene for Netflix show he was fired from and says: ‘Cancel culture is the antithesis of democracy…this is not American’

Veteran actor Frank Langella has claimed he's a victim of 'un-American' cancel culture after he was fired from Netflix's upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher series over claims he fondled a young co-star inappropriately during a love-scene. 'I have been canceled. Just like that,' Langella, 84, wrote in...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Anna Kendrick True Crime Thriller About “The Dating Game Killer” Heads To Cannes Market For AGC & ‘It’ Producer Vertigo

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Stuart Ford’s AGC is launching international sales at the upcoming Cannes market on Anna Kendrick true-crime thriller The Dating Game, which was previously set up at Netflix but has now shaken free from the streamer. Oscar nominee Kendrick (Up In The Air) is in advanced talks to star in the feature about the chilling true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala and Cheryl Bradshaw. The Black List script by Ian MacAllister McDonald is based on the stranger-than-fiction episode when Bradshaw was a bachelorette on the hit 70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game and chose handsome...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Warner Bros#Academy Awards#Cannes#Australian#The Murder Rule#Fx#Innocence Project#The Story Factory#Red Sea Film Foundation
Deadline

Florida Residents Denied In Lawsuit Over Ron DeSantis’ Disney World Decision

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: A judge today denied a lawsuit brought by Florida taxpayers over Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision to revoke Walt Disney World’s special Reedy Creek tax district, which has allowed Walt Disney World to self-govern — and self fund — its Orlando operations and local infrastructure. The litigants were concerned that local taxpayers would then have to foot the bill for things like road maintenance and a fire department that Disney has taken care of for the past 55 years. The suit was brought in federal court and also alleged that DeSantis’ move was a...
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

New Jeff Bridges TV Series Gets June Premiere Date on FX

Jeff Bridges' latest television series is one step closer to hitting the small screen. It was recently announced that The Old Man, an upcoming drama series starring Bridges, will premiere two episodes on FX on June 16th at 10/9pm CT. The series, which will have a total of seven episodes, will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Based Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Josh Hawley Targets Disney With Bill To Reverse Its Copyright Protections

Click here to read the full article. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) managed to get outsized attention for legislation that likely will go nowhere: A bill that targets Disney by reversing copyright protection for large media conglomerations. Hawley, viewed as a potential 2024 presidential contender, introduced the Copyright Clause Restoration Act on Tuesday, which would return copyright protections to a maximum of 56 years. It’s the latest effort to target The Walt Disney Co. after it came out against a Florida parental rights bill, which opponents have dubbed the Don’t Say Gay bill. The state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, another 2024 presidential prospect, that...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
Country
Australia
Deadline

Ashley Nissenberg Dies: Partner At Law Firm Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman Was 41

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with details: Ashley Nissenberg, a partner at the Los Angeles-based entertainment law firm Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich and Gellman since 2015, died Saturday, her firm said today. She was 41. She’d been diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer in nearly a year ago. “Ashley was an indelible figure in the fabric, life and culture of our firm and our practice,” the firm’s partner said in a statement. “Ashley was a fierce and effective advocate for her clients, whom she loved and cared about in ways that words cannot capture.” A UCLA graduate, Nissenberg...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Jack Kehler Dies: ‘Big Lebowski’ Landlord, Character Actor In Dozens Of Films & TV Shows Was 75

Click here to read the full article. Jack Kehler, a character actor who had supporting roles in dozens of TV shows and films over four decades including the Dude’s landlord in The Big Lebowski, has died. He was 75. Kehler’s son, Eddie Kehler told Deadline, that his father died Saturday of complications of leukemia at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born on May 22, 1946, in Philadelphia, the elder Kehler studied with Sanford Meisner and Wynn Handman and was a lifetime member of The Actors Studio. He was a regular on the short-lived...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ 3D Teaser Trailer Debuts Online

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with teaser trailer: After playing the Avatar: The Way of Water trailer exclusively in theaters on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this past weekend, Disney made it available online Monday. Check it out above; it’s the same trailer that was played during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation last month: The sequel to the highest-grossing movie ever is set more than a decade after the events of the first film. It follows the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Don Johnson To Exec Produce & Star Alongside Isabelle Fuhrman In ‘Unit 234’; Radiant Films International Launching Sales On Andy Tennant Thriller At Cannes

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Don Johnson (Knives Out) will star alongside Isabelle Fuhrman in Andy Tennant’s thriller Unit 234, which is currently in production in the Cayman Islands. In the film written by Derek Steiner, a lone employee at a remote storage facility (Fuhrman) discovers an unconscious man locked inside Unit 234, chained to a gurney and missing a kidney. She must then fight to survive a ruthless gang, dead set on retrieving their precious cargo…at any cost. Unit 234 is being produced by Blythe Frank (Wild Oats), Hadeel Reda (The Ride), Lee Dreyfuss (The Misfits) and Productivity...
MOVIES
Deadline

Local TV Meteorologist In Memphis Sparks Furor With Racist Comments About Warriors’ Draymond Green

Click here to read the full article. A local TV weatherman is feeling the heat after he described Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green in terms often used for primates. Joey Sulipeck, the chief meteorologist at Fox13 WHBQ-TV in Memphis, took to Twitter after the Memphis Grizzlies got drubbed by the Warriors on Saturday night 142-112, to complain about Memphis player Kyle Anderson being ejected while Green was not. “Draymond Green runs his [slur] mouth ALL GAME LONG, but mild-mannered Kyle Anderson disputes one call and gets ejected?” wrote Sulipeck in a tweet that his since been deleted (along with his...
MEMPHIS, TN
Collider

Jodie Comer to Star in Film Adaptation of Apocalyptic Thriller ‘The End We Start From’

Deadline has reported that Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is primed to star in a new end of the world thriller titled The End We Start From, from director Mahalia Belo and executive producer Benedict Cumberbatch. The film is said to be a feminist survival story set in London during an environmental crisis and focuses on a young family torn apart in an apocalyptic flood. Comer will play the mother of a newborn baby as she attempts to navigate the treacherous waters and return home.
MOVIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in May 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Stranger Things” Season 4, Volume 1 (available May 27) Best Reason to Watch: Summer is the season for blockbusters, and “Stranger Things” is TV’s biggest blockbuster — at least, until HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Amazon Prime’s “Lord of the Rings” premiere at summer’s end. Even with those gargantuan franchises in the offing, the Duffer Brothers aren’t giving up the title of TV’s top popcorn program without a fight. Season 4 is being split into two volumes, with four or five episodes premiering May 27 and the remaining entries debuting July 1....
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michelle Pfeiffer to Lead ‘Wild Four O’Clocks’ for ‘The Batman’ Writer Peter Craig and ‘La La Land,’ ‘Drive’ Producers

Three-time Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer, currently seen playing Betty Ford in Showtime’s The First Lady, is set to star in Wild Four O’Clocks, the directorial debut of in-demand screenwriter Peter Craig, who recently penned The Batman alongside Matt Reeves and worked on Top Gun: Maverick. Three-time Academy Award-nominee Marc Platt (La La Land, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Bridge of Spies) and Emmy Award-winner Adam Siegel (Oslo, Drive, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) are producing the film, which will be launched at the Cannes Marche du Film by Protagonist Pictures. CAA Media Finance is handling domestic sales.More from The Hollywood...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

79K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy