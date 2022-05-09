Parker High School’s Megan Ehle to compete at national forensics competition Memorial Day weekend

JANESVILLE

Parker High School senior Megan Ehle always likes to send home a message with her forensics pieces.

Ehle opens a nearly 10-minute farrago piece by placing her audience in a party scene. Surrounded by frat boys and rape culture jokes, the poem’s narrator latches on to the one girl on the couch who is pontificating on feminism to a room full of people who don’t want to hear it.

“They gawk at her mouth like it is a drain clogged with too many opinions,” Ehle says as she performs Blythe Baird’s poem “Pocket-sized Feminism” while clutching her small, black forensics binder in her left hand. “I shoot her an empathetic glance, and say nothing. This house is for wallpaper women, and what good is wallpaper that speaks?”

Ehle will perform her farrago piece, composed of Baird’s poem and a spoken word piece, “How Rape Has Become a Staple of American Culture” by Desiree Dallagiacomo and FreeQuency, at the National Catholic Forensics League Grand National Championship tournament from May 27-29 in Washington, D.C., which is open to both public and private school participation. Ehle is the only person in recent Parker High School history who has qualified for a national high school tournament, forensics adviser Brian Devine told The Gazette, and is from one of six schools in the state that will be sending a student to compete.

Advancing to a national competition for high school forensics is very difficult, Devine said, explaining that many schools, including Parker, don’t even put it on their meet schedule because students come back disappointed.

But watching how Ehle performed during this year’s forensics season and ranked high at every meet, Devine said they just had to go for it.

“I just thought, you know, if anybody’s going to do it, it’s going to be Megan, so let’s try it and see what happens,” he said.

Ehle joined forensics as a freshman after some of her debate teammates who were also in forensics told her that joining would help her with her debate skills. She said she started seeing the change in her public speaking her sophomore year, saying that with her scores improving, she also found her confidence growing and it carried over not just to her performances but to her conversations in everyday life.

“I noticed when I would be at a meet and in rounds, when I would be asked questions, I was more confident in responding,” she said.

During regular forensics tournaments, Ehle participates in two categories, farrago and oral interpretation of literature. Farrago involves picking at least two different styles of writing that center on a single theme—in Ehle’s case this year, it’s feminism and rape culture’s prevalance in society—and oral intepretation includes both a poetry and prose piece that are performed in alternating rounds.

Ehle focuses on serious topics for her performances, she said, with both of her performing pieces having focused on issues of sexual assault and how society views women.

“I consider myself a feminist. I’ve seen a lot of what our society has done to women,” she said. “I always like to spread a message with my pieces, and this year, I wanted to spread a message about how our society perpetuates rape culture and sexual assault.”

As part of her performance, Ehle allows herself to get angry as she’s reading the poem and spoken word selection, as she forcefully flips the pages and smacks the side of her binder as she recites lyrics and talks about how singers and rappers have gotten away with bragging about sexual assault in their songs for years and how people resort to singing along.

“The same rape culture songs over and over,” Ehle said as she melds the two pieces together. “I want to stand up, but if I do, what if someone takes my spot? I want to stand up, but if I do, what if everyone notices I’ve been sitting this whole time? I’m ashamed of keeping my feminism in my pocket until it’s convenient not to do so, like at poetry slams or women’s studies classes.”

At the nationals tournament, Ehle said she would like to advance past the first rounds of elimination and even get into the octofinals. But regardless of how she places, Ehle will be continuing with UW-Whitewater’s nationally ranked forensics team as a college freshman studying biology in the fall.

“It would be an honor to be able to advance to the final round and prove, really just to myself, that I am worth it, I am good and I can do that,” she said.