ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House Rejects Putin Blaming NATO for Ukraine War: That's 'Absurd'

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Putin is perverting history, changing history—or attempting to change it, I should say—to justify his unprovoked and unjustified war," Jen Psaki...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

Dozens of Russian servicemen go to court to challenge 'illegal' order to send them to fight in Putin's invasion of Ukraine in rare show of open dissent

A group of Russian soldiers are suing the army after they were fired for refusing to fight in Ukraine. In a rare public spat involving the Kremlin, 25 National Guard 'refuseniks' defied their commanders' orders to invade Ukraine. The servicemen are taking North Caucasian District commander Lt-Gen Sergey Zakharov to...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nato#War Crimes#Russian#Western#Soviet#Nazis
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

The Overlooked Reason Why Russia Can't Control Ukraine's Skies

Russia’s failure to establish air superiority reveals that stealth technology will be essential to combat advanced air defense systems in future conflicts. Given the sheer size and reported sophistication of the Russian Air Force, many are wondering what is behind Russia’s inability to achieve air superiority over Ukraine.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
930K+
Followers
92K+
Post
826M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy