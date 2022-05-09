Douglas County to use new ballot-counting machines for primary election

(Council Bluffs, IA) — A special investigation by the state auditor’s office has found a non-profit in western Iowa was double-billing for some services. Iowa Department of Public Health officials asked for the review of a non-profit called FAMILY, Incorporated of Council Bluffs. The organization provides a variety of government services for women, children, and families in Pottawattamie and Mills Counties. Auditors determined that over a four-year period, FAMILY, Inc. billed Medicaid for more than 20-thousand dollars in services already covered by the contracts. A spokesperson for FAMILY, Inc. was not immediately available for comment when the special investigation by the state auditor’s office was released this (Tuesday) morning.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO