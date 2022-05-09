ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Douglas County to use new ballot-counting machines for primary election

By John Chapman
WOWT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Election Commission officials are practicing for tomorrow’s primary election. The counting machines were running Monday morning to make sure everything is working correctly. Douglas County...

www.wowt.com

WOWT

Election 2022: Pillen projected winner in Republican governor primary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday’s Primary Election Day in Nebraska drew some national attention for its highly contested race on the Republican ticket for governor. Election officials projected higher-than-average voter turnouts than in previous gubernatorial primaries because of the closely contested race. Below are the results of those races...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Douglas County COVID-19 update May 9, 2022

The Douglas County Health Department is investigating at least two cases of pediatric hepatitis and there has been nine total in the state. Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 5 broadcast. Studying pandemic impact on South Omaha. Updated: May. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM UTC. The pandemic hit South...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Hazard, Icenogle top vote getters for Kearney Public School board

KEARNEY — Two challengers were the top vote-getters in the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education primary election and will be among the field of six candidates moving on to the Nov. 8 general election. According to unofficial results from the Buffalo County Election Commission, challenger Paul Hazard came...
KEARNEY, NE
WOWT

Election 2022: Voter information for Douglas, Sarpy counties

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With Nebraska’s Primary Election Day nearly here — and officials expecting higher turnout than previous such elections — 6 News has gathered all the information you need to cast your ballot, if you haven’t done so already. Early voting. Those requesting early...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska GOP urges party to band together after contentious primary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After months of beating up on each other the Republicans met in Lincoln Wednesday with the hope to mend fences within the party. Columbus agri-businessman Jim Pillen wins the GOP nomination for governor. Trump endorsed candidate Charles Herbster finished second and state senator Brett Lindstrom ended up third.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska Governor primary & U.S. House District 1

Patty Pansing Brooks won the Dem. nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. Mike Flood won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. Election 2022: AP projects winner in Republican governor primary. Election 2022: AP projected winner in Nebraska Republican governor primary.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska's 2nd congressional district

Patty Pansing Brooks won the Dem. nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. Mike Flood won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. Election 2022: AP projects winner in Republican governor primary. Election 2022: AP projected winner in Nebraska Republican governor primary.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Western Iowa Today

Special Investigation Finds Billing Issues With Nonprofit

(Council Bluffs, IA) — A special investigation by the state auditor’s office has found a non-profit in western Iowa was double-billing for some services. Iowa Department of Public Health officials asked for the review of a non-profit called FAMILY, Incorporated of Council Bluffs. The organization provides a variety of government services for women, children, and families in Pottawattamie and Mills Counties. Auditors determined that over a four-year period, FAMILY, Inc. billed Medicaid for more than 20-thousand dollars in services already covered by the contracts. A spokesperson for FAMILY, Inc. was not immediately available for comment when the special investigation by the state auditor’s office was released this (Tuesday) morning.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Douglas County rolls out DUI task force

OMAHA, Neb. — Toby Antonson said he misses his mom, Terry, every single day. "We'll never find peace," Antonson saids. "In fact, we just celebrated another Mother's Day without my mom." Antonson said the driver who hit her that afternoon was drunk. "This impaired driver, this was his fourth...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

