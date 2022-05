PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bridging the gap between the youth and community history can be tough. But the Historic Harmar Bridge Company is looking to do that. Tomorrow they are diving to check the structural integrity of the bridge to begin the restoration process. The Historic Harmar Bridge Company’s board secretary, Janelle Patterson, says this restoration could help the younger generation understand the history of the bridge while allowing a safe walking route from Downtown Marietta to the other side of the Ohio River.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO