ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Lewiston fire one of several in southern Maine Monday

By WGME
WGME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTON (WGME) – There were several fires in southern Maine Monday as dry and warm...

wgme.com

Comments / 0

Related
92 Moose

One Dead Following Early Morning Crash in Southern Maine

According to WMTW News 8, one person is dead following a Monday morning crash that happened in Saco, Maine. WMTW reports that police were called to the scene of a crash at around 3:15 Monday morning on Ricker Road in Saco. Someone had called 911 minutes prior reporting that they heard a 'loud bang'.
SACO, ME
Q97.9

I Randomly Renamed 295 in Maine Over the Weekend, Here’s the Story

With the weather this past weekend being absolutely gorgeous (FINALLY!), I decided to give Mom (and my Aunt, who is also my Godmother) a bit of a Maine experience on Saturday for their Mother's Day gift with an afternoon out in Portland. They still hadn't seen the station before Saturday, so we popped into One City Center so I could show them around, then we walked around Monument Square and the Old Port a bit before snagging a bite at J's Oyster.
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
Lewiston, ME
Government
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgme
94.9 HOM

Remember Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse in New England?

Did you really grow up in the Northeast if you weren't scared out of your pants by a talking light-up Christmas tree suddenly coming to life inches away from you?. That wouldn't be an abnormal occurrence if you were paying a visit to Bugaboo Creek. What was Bugaboo Creek?. Bugaboo...
NASHUA, NH
WGME

Fire danger expected to remain high in Maine this week

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Brush fires are likely to continue in Maine this week with more dry weather on the way. The combination of dry ground, dry air mass, and onshore breezes is creating a high risk of fires across central and southern Maine. Without any significant rain in the forecast,...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KRMG

Two people fatally struck by Amtrak train in southwestern Maine

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Two people were killed after being struck by an Amtrak train in southwestern Maine on Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. EDT, Biddeford Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk confirmed to the Sun Journal. Fisk said she could not identify the victims.
BIDDEFORD, ME
WMUR.com

25-acre brush fire burning in White Mountain National Forest

SHELBURNE, N.H. — Firefighters from multiple agencies are battling a large brush fire in the White Mountain National Forest that was first reported Monday morning. Officials said the fire, which is referred to as the “Centennial Fire,” is burning west of the Leadmine State Forest. Town officials...
B98.5

Maine Man Dead Following Tuesday Morning Crash In Skowhegan

A Central Maine man is dead following a Tuesday morning crash in Skowhegan. According to the KJ, 51 year old Shawn Nutt, of Vassalboro, was killed when his SUV left Eaton Mountain Road in Skowhegan and struck a tree. The crash happened at about 5:30 on Tuesday morning. According to...
SKOWHEGAN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy