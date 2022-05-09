ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPD: 3 arrested following pursuit, gun pointed at officers

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police made three arrests following a traffic stop and pursuit Monday in which one of the individuals pointed a gun at officers.

According to the BPD, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of Main Street and Utica Street. The vehicle reportedly took off, leading a pursuit, during which one person hung outside the vehicle and pointed a gun at the officers.

The pursuit ended on Oxford Avenue, near W. Ferry Street, where the four occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was later impounded.

Tuesday, police released the names of those arrested. Four people were taken into custody Monday, but only three were charged.

Jaylon Caddele, 21, of Buffalo was charged with unlawfully fleeing an officer, reckless driving and driving without a license. Jayda Caddele, 18, was charged with menacing of a police officer. A 15-year-old male suspect was charged with obstruction. His name was not released because he is a minor.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

