After nearly 20 years of battling Parkinson’s Disease, David A. Roberts, age 75, has finally won. He finished his race and is home in Heaven with Jesus. David was born November 3, 1946 in Bloomsburg, PA. He is the son and eldest child of the late Weldin and Ruth Roberts. Dave passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 3rd, in his home in Johnson City, TN. He is survived by his wife of 53 years MARIE, son and daughter-in-law MATT and BAILEY, and grandchildren EWAN and LORELAI (Rory), as well as two brothers JOHN and DEAN, a sister JANE, and a foster brother GEORGE with their spouses and their children and grandchildren.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO