ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

New Hopdoddy In Midland Is Now Open…Who’s Ready To Get Their Burger On?

By Leo
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who's ready to get their burger on? Brand new in Midland, HOPDODDY is here. Taking over the old location of Grub Burger, HOPDODDY BURGER BAR is now open in Midland. The grand opening was this past Saturday and the new sign is up and doors are open and ready to go!...

foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

The Interesting Way Downtown Streets Were Named in Midland

If you are driving in downtown Midland and see that many of the streets are names of towns in Texas, there is an interesting reason they were named that way. When Midland was incorporated in 1885 the streets going north and south in the town were named for depots along the Texas and Pacific Railway which was a railroad that ran from Marshall, Texas to Sierra Blanca, Texas.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

An Odd Site On 191 In Midland Heading In From Odessa

I've driven past this 100 times or more since moving here but never paid that close attention till today when it caught my eye from across the other side of 191 heading toward Loop 250 in Midland. And it struck me as odd, because even though I know who the man on the billboard is because I'm 52-I wondered if anyone here age 35 or under would? I mean, growing up in the '70s and 80's, everyone knew who John Wayne was. "The Duke" starred in so many films, one of which is my favorite western thanks to my Dad passing on his love for it--Rio Bravo. I've even been to the movie set in Tucson Arizona to see where they filmed. But like everything else in life, as time passes and generations move forward-what and who was famous to one, will be replaced by the next in line.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Midland, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Midland, TX
City
Austin, TX
Midland, TX
Food & Drinks
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Not So Fast! Pros And Cons Of Having A Swimming Pool In West Texas

Let me start by saying in my defense, I got my pool in the middle of the pandemic. I was homeschooling my kiddos, they needed something to do for 'P.E.' and I needed them out of my hair for a couple of hours a day. Not to mention everyone had the exact same idea in 2020 so the fact that we actually found 1 on store shelves felt like a sign from the pool gods.
WEST, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Top 5 Choices in Texas For Fast Mexican Food

Across the country, the favorite Mexican fast-food restaurant was Chipotle, they won out over Taco Bell, especially during the pandemic, but who won out in the state of Texas?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, here are the top 5 Mexican Fast-Food Restaurants in Texas. Moe's Southwest Grill - Even though...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

5 Things To Practice Today In Midland Odessa To Stay Safe On Friday the 13th

There are many origins as to why the number 13 is considered unlucky or cursed. It has lunar implications-as in years with 13 full moons instead of 12 are supposed to be bad juju... It also has religious connections, as in the 13 people who were seated at the last supper, and one of those 13 betrayed Jesus. There are ancient codes and stories of betrayal surrounding the number 13, and so thru the ages, it's been passed down from generation to generation that it's generally an unlucky number. Then of course there's the horror movie franchise that started in the early 1980s about the drowning of Jason Voorhees at Camp Crystal Lake because the camp counselors were fooling around and not paying attention when he was in the water. Originally the killer was his deranged mother, but then the series brought him back from his watery grave to do the slashing from the 2nd movie forward.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac Cheese#Burger#Blue Cheese#Hamburger#Gouda Cheese#Food Drink#Hopdoddy Burger Bar#College Station#Bison Patty#Bbq
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

A Brief Reprieve From The Dust Bowl This Weekend In Midland Odessa

It's been quite an April and May this Spring in West Texas when it comes to the wind. Roofing issues as shingles are blowing off, plants and backyard furniture and decorations blown over, road signs blown over... Talking to someone who grew up in Midland-they say it's been a decade since it's been THIS windy for so long. Has to be a record-setting time as far as weather is concerned, according to the native Midlander we spoke with. Even in the photo above-you can't clearly see the trucks with all the dust being kicked up by the winds. Which also makes driving a ton of fun as well-trying to stay in the roads when random wind gusts hit. This photo was taken on 191-you can see the trucks kicking up the dirt and dust, but you can also see the wind causing it to be tough to see in spots-almost like a dirt fog.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

House Full Of Manikins For Sell On Zillow

This could be one of the craziest houses I have seen and I have seen quite a few housed in the last month. When I start on something I go all in, so I have been glued to Zillow and Realtor.com for months until I bought my house, but I never came across something as crazy as this. This is one that you would see on an HGTV Special. This house is crazy. No, you won't find this house in the Permian Basin or even in Texas but it is worth checking out.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Road Trip! TEXANS Top Answers For Where To Vacation in Texas!

One of the reasons we Texans love Texas is that we don't need to leave the state for a great vacation! We have it all here in the Lone Star State! So recently on a TEXAS FB group, the question was asked...Where is your favorite place to Vacation in Texas? Well, who's gonna know better than a TEXAN? Here are some of the top answers and maybe some great ideas for your Summer Vacation this summer.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Dangerous Things I Did in Midland/Odessa In My Youth, Like Riding Pumpjacks

If you have lived in this area for any amount of time, you have done some pretty crazy things. I am a native of the area who has actually ridden a pumpjack. If you have never ridden a pumpjack, they are a little bit more patrolled than they used to be in the mid-80s, so it is not recommended to try to ride a pumpjack in 2022 not just because it is monitored, but also because it is dangerous.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

West Texas Golfer Gets Longest Odds at PGA Event

The self-titled West Texas Driving Range Pro JJ Killeen is participating in the Byron Nelson PGA event starting today, May 12th, and could potentially make some people major money if he takes home the trophy. HYPOTHETICALLY, if somebody had made a $5 bet, at a legal establishment, Killeen to win...
WEST, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Things That We Have In Texas That We Take For Granted

So quite literally as my title states, we may not realize it but we are very fortunate to live in the second largest state in the US, for a number of reasons. Friendly people, great restaurants, vacation spots and so on and so forth. I came to love and appreciate my great state all over again after conversing with someone who recently moved to this country.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Time For Chicago To Surrender “Windy City” Title To Midland Odessa!

The name doesn't even come from the existence of actual WIND... Chicago's "Windy City" nickname comes from a newspaper reporter/columnist who was doing an article on a political convention coming to town, and referred to the Politicians' speeches and campaign promises as being nothing more than a bunch of "wind"... Hence the nickname "The Windy City". Yes-there is wind there being right on Lake Michigan, and they do get some lake effect weather along the downtown area... But the wind there is nothing like the CONSTANT wind here...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Yellow Mustard Shortage In Midland Odessa?

Throughout the course of the past 2 years with the Pandemic-we've seen many different items land in short supply because of a complete stoppage in production or a slow down. Car parts like computer chips for new cars went almost non-existent, halting the production of new cars and causing inventory issues for car dealerships everywhere. If you were lucky enough to find a new model, you were one of the few. The past few years have seen the used car market skyrocket with trade-in values way up due to production issues not meeting demand on the new side... Of course, health and care items and cleaning supplies met the same fate-like Clorox wipes going non-existent for an extended time and then various foods following suit.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

5 Things It’s Illegal To Throw Out In Midland Odessa

Every day, we go about our daily routine. Make breakfast, and throw away unused ingredients. Have lunch at home, and throw away the paper plate you used so you don't have to add a regular plate to the dishwasher later... Make dinner, load up the trash can with scraps and take it out to the big can so the house doesn't stink. On trash day-set the cans out to be emptied by the Garbage Trucks that swing thru West Texas neighborhoods, ridding us of all the unwanted and unused excess that is our daily existence. HOWEVER-you DO need to be mindful here when you're throwing things away, that some things around the house or job might not be ok to just toss in the trash can. You MAY have to set an appointment for them to be removed, or take them to a recycling or special dumping place, depending on what they are. And if you don't, you could be breaking the law and illegally dumping something you're supposed to be disposing of in a certain manner.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy