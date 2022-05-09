ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilton, NH

Block Party on May 27 at Tanger Outlets Tilton

 3 days ago

TILTON — Tanger Outlets Tilton invites shoppers to its Memorial Day weekend celebration on Friday, May 27 from 11 a.m. –...

Related
laconiadailysun.com

Outdoor Art Walk at the Belknap Mill during NE Coffee Festival

LACONIA — The Belknap Mill will host its first Art Walk outside along the cobblestone walkway during the New England Coffee Festival on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This event will be free and open to the public. There will be woodworking artisans John White and Beliveau...
laconiadailysun.com

Annual Veterans Campground Tour on May 14

LACONIA — Once a year, the New Hampshire Veterans' Association provides a free public tour of its campground at Weirs Beach and this year's tour will be held on Saturday, May 14 at 1 p.m., rain or shine. The tour begins at the Veterans' Association Headquarters on Lakeside Avenue.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Lakeview Townhomes break ground at Lookout Lake Winnipesaukee

LACONIA — Laconia officials joined Massachusetts developer/builder, The Maggiore Companies, on April 28, at a groundbreaking event to kickoff construction on their latest residential development, Lookout Lake Winnipesaukee, a community of 48 contemporary-styled townhomes on an eight-acre site overlooking the Big Lake at Weirs Beach. To bring their “Mountain...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Planting the seeds for Pumpkin Festival

LACONIA — A wave of public enthusiasm brought Laconia’s annual pumpkin festival back from the brink; it will take a similar, and, more importantly, long-lasting wave of sponsorship and volunteers to make it actually happen. At a public meeting at the Colonial Theatre on May 10, Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce President Karmen Gifford answered questions and comments, largely from local business owners.
LACONIA, NH
Tilton, NH
Lifestyle
City
Tilton, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Susan Price: Vote yes to preserve senior meals in Moultonborough

I ask you to vote yes on Article 7 at the Moultonborough Town Meeting Saturday, May 14. Article 7 will raise and appropriate $865,000 to build an addition onto the Moultonborough Function Hall for a commercial kitchen, secure food storage and office area from which the senior meals program may operate. This is a long overdue project, worthy of your tax dollars, but has many asking, from where did that number come?
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Roy Sanborn: Is Roller Coaster Road property a junkyard or American treasure?

I have been driving by Robert Kjellander's property on the corner of Parade Road and Roller Coaster Road for well over 40 years. It never ceases to bring a smile to my face. While some folks may see this as an appalling junkyard I, and perhaps others, see the property as a treasure trove of Americana. I love it.
laconiadailysun.com

Kiwanis Club of Laconia will host their annual Bike Rodeo/Safety Day on May 14

LACONIA — The Kiwanis Club of Laconia is hosting their annual Bike Rodeo / Safety Day at the Laconia Middle School on Saturday, May 14. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and will focus on teaching children bicycle safety skills in a fun family setting. Kiwanian’s are committed to preventing accidental injury and will be offering a fun day with the Laconia Police Department, Laconia Fire Department, Belknap County Sheriff and the Boys & Girls Club.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Galleries at 30 Main showcases creative student art

MEREDITH — “Art is Alive!” is a selection of creative works by Inter-Lakes High School students currently being showcased amidst a collection of professional artists in downtown Meredith at “The Galleries at 30 Main” from Friday through Sunday, May 13-May 22. The gallery is open for viewing daily 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closed on Tuesday).
laconiadailysun.com

Longing for ice cream cones

Ice cream cones. Summer evenings watching the sunset over the lake. Long warm days filled with sunshine. It’s the middle of May and even if there has been a chill in the air my mind is thinking about Memorial Day weekend. Often when I begin writing I look back...
RESTAURANTS
laconiadailysun.com

Owl program for adults May 17 at Gilford Public Library

GILFORD — Gilford Public Library, 31 Potter Hill Road, will host a presentation on Wednesday, May 17 at 11:30 a.m. from naturalist Marcia Wilson and photographer Mark Wilson in sharing their passion for owls. “Who’s Watching You? Owls of the World” will introduce you to the owls of New England and beyond. Mark and Marcia share the field marks, signs and naturalist's skills that you can use to find wild owls without disturbing them. You will also be able to meet six live owls (from small to huge) up close.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

James S. Allen, 84

PLYMOUTH — James "Jim" S.Allen, 84, of Plymouth, passed on May 8, 2022 at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth. Born in Columbus, Ohio on January 3, 1938, he was the son of the late Dr. Fred Ernest and Lucille (Sherwood) Allen of Durham. Jim grew up in Durham and...
PLYMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Chuck McGee: Price tag too large for facility few will use in Moultonborough

Proponents for a new Moultonborough Community Center are preparing another proposal for the 2023 town meeting. Their latest version calls for a 34,000-square-foot building for a basketball court and “aquatic center”. In preparation for 2023, the selectboard approved, over my vigorous objection, presenting a warrant article this year to add $750,000 of taxpayer money to capital reserves to show “support” (supposedly to encourage private fundraising). Confiscating surplus operating budget funds, for a project yet to be approved (and has been voted down four times), is wrong. The $750,000 should be used as the taxpayers intended — to pay bills, not as “piggy bank” money for pet projects. In conjunction with this, a citizen’s petition is on the warrant to change town meeting back to March. In my opinion, this is a blatant attempt at voter suppression, designed to reduce the number of seniors and snowbirds attending town meeting. No valid reason(s) were given by the sponsors, so why else propose this? As it now takes only three-fifths, not two-thirds, to approve a bond, a few votes could make the difference. As few as 300 votes could pass a $17M-$20 bond. A recent letter suggests that a $15M cost estimate is a “scare tactic”. Using a cost of $400 per square foot, it’s over $13M. Five hundred dollars per square foot is probably closer, about $17M. My guess is it will be higher. Annual bond and operating costs could add as much as $1.00 to the tax rate. Unless you want to buy this new version of the CC, you need to attend this year's town meeting Saturday, May 14, and vote down the $750,000 and the date change. Don’t wait until next year. Send a message that we don’t need to take on $17M+ of debt for a facility few will use.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Ann Chabot: She's grateful for kindness at the gas pump

A really nice surprise was waiting for me at pump 3 at the Irving Station off of Plummer Hill on Friday, April 29, around 3:30 p.m. A man in a white car cut me off as I was heading in to a pump to gas up. He only drove a few feet up to the front of the store. I'm asking myself, "what's his hurry?"
HILL, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Ellwyn F. Hayslip Jr.

Ellwyn F. Hayslip, Jr. (Skip) died on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. He was born in Burlington, Vermont on April 3, 1951, to Ellwyn F. Hayslip and Josephine Buck Hayslip who were both educators. His early life was spent in Johnson, Vermont, and Topton, Pennsylvania, before coming to Rumney, New Hampshire, in 1961. Somewhere along the line he picked up his brother, Steven. In 1966 the family moved to Littleton, New Hampshire, where Skip made many lifelong friends, including Russ and Rick and Rick and Jeff.
BURLINGTON, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Carolyn R. Harlow, 92

CENTER HARBOR — Carolyn Rae Harlow, 92, of Center Harbor, died May 7, 2022 at her home, after a period of declining health. Born in Melrose, Massachusetts on October 22, 1929, she was the daughter of Frank O. and Marion (Spinney) Spinney. Carolyn grew up in Melrose and graduated...
laconiadailysun.com

Helen N. Keniston, 95

RUMNEY — Helen Naomi Keniston (Wikman), 95, of Rumney, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. She was born in Woburn, Massachusetts, on May 24, 1926. Her 72 year marriage to David Dustin Keniston began in 1949. Helen was the daughter of Hugo Eli and Hilda Sofia Wikman (Hartsbacka).
RUMNEY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Musical 'Pollyana' performance at Newfound Regional HS on May 20

NEWFOUND — Newfound Regional High School will present their 41st annual Spring Musical, Pollyanna!. Written by Plymouth State University's Trish Lindberg and her collaborator Will Ogmundson, and based on the classic children's book by New Hampshire author Eleanor Porter, Pollyanna tells a heartwarming story about kindness, optimism, and community spirit in 1910's Littleton. The titular orphan and her famous 'Glad Game' will transform the people of Littleton and, hopefully, our audience!
laconiadailysun.com

Susan Butts, 72

Susan Hammond Butts, 72, passed away peacefully at her home in Concord on April 12, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born March 26,1950, in Plymouth, to Everett George Hammond and Norma Johnson Hammond. She attended Plymouth High School and earned a degree in Sociology from Plymouth State College, graduating in 1972.
PLYMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Ty C. Barnes, 57

NORTHFIELD — Ty C. Barnes, 57, died at his home in Northfield on May 8, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Newport, the son of Bobby Dean Barnes and Sandra (Onella) Pepler. Ty discovered his love for plastering at an early age and mastered his...
laconiadailysun.com

Fiddlers Three and High Range at Franklin Opera House on May 14

FRANKLIN — Three seasoned performers, all with local connections — Ellen Carlson, Melissa Bragdon Caron, and Kathy Zimpfer Sommer — will "WOW" in this concert to celebrate their latest recording project, backed by the acoustic roots band "High Range." It all happens Saturday May 14, 7:30 p.m. at the Franklin Opera House.
FRANKLIN, NH

