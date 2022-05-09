Block Party on May 27 at Tanger Outlets Tilton

Proponents for a new Moultonborough Community Center are preparing another proposal for the 2023 town meeting. Their latest version calls for a 34,000-square-foot building for a basketball court and “aquatic center”. In preparation for 2023, the selectboard approved, over my vigorous objection, presenting a warrant article this year to add $750,000 of taxpayer money to capital reserves to show “support” (supposedly to encourage private fundraising). Confiscating surplus operating budget funds, for a project yet to be approved (and has been voted down four times), is wrong. The $750,000 should be used as the taxpayers intended — to pay bills, not as “piggy bank” money for pet projects. In conjunction with this, a citizen’s petition is on the warrant to change town meeting back to March. In my opinion, this is a blatant attempt at voter suppression, designed to reduce the number of seniors and snowbirds attending town meeting. No valid reason(s) were given by the sponsors, so why else propose this? As it now takes only three-fifths, not two-thirds, to approve a bond, a few votes could make the difference. As few as 300 votes could pass a $17M-$20 bond. A recent letter suggests that a $15M cost estimate is a “scare tactic”. Using a cost of $400 per square foot, it’s over $13M. Five hundred dollars per square foot is probably closer, about $17M. My guess is it will be higher. Annual bond and operating costs could add as much as $1.00 to the tax rate. Unless you want to buy this new version of the CC, you need to attend this year's town meeting Saturday, May 14, and vote down the $750,000 and the date change. Don’t wait until next year. Send a message that we don’t need to take on $17M+ of debt for a facility few will use.

MOULTONBOROUGH, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO