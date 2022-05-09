ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Silver Alert Issued For Osceola Teen

By Leah Sander
inkfreenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKHART COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an Osceola teen. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the...

www.inkfreenews.com

WTWO/WAWV

One dead after a motorcycle crash on US-41

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Police Department confirmed that one person has died after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on US-41, south of the I-70 interchange, Saturday night. The driver of the motorcycle, Braxton Myers of Terre Haute, was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital where he later died […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
