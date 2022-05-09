ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres' Matt Beaty: Placed on 10-day IL

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Beaty was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement Monday, retroactive to...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers looking to trade former Cy Young winner?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have such a stacked pitching staff that they likely do not need one of the ex-Cy Young Award winners on their roster. Veteran baseball reporter Peter Gammons said in a tweet on Monday will potentially be moving veteran lefty David Price to allow Price to pursue a starting opportunity elsewhere.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Cardinals former All-Star gets demoted after he forgot how to hit a baseball

The St Louis Cardinals optioned infielder Paul DeJong to the minor leagues on Tuesday. DeJong is a former All-Star who was expected to play a big role for the Cardinals in 2022 after the team ended up not signing Trevor Story over the offseason. However, the veteran infielder labored to open the season and will try to find his groove in Triple-A.
MLB
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Frank Schwindel recalled, starting Monday for Cubs

Chicago Cubs infielder Frank Schwindel is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Schwindel was sent down to Triple-A Sunday night, and now, he has been recalled less than 24 hours later. It's unclear why that is the case - likely an injury - but in any case, he has been brought back to the MLB roster. In his first game back, Schwindel will start at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham batting eighth for Padres on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Grisham will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. Jose Azocar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 10.4 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Orioles' Ramon Urias scratched Tuesday, Chris Owings added late

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup versus the St. Louis Cardinals. Urias was initially set to start at second base and bat sixth. Chris Owings will now start on second base and bat ninth. Tyler Nevin is the No. 6 batter, followed by Jorge Mateo and Robinson Chirinos.
BALTIMORE, MD
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Matt Beaty
Person
Wil Myers
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Hanser Alberto back at third base Monday

The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Hanser Alberto as their starter at third base for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Alberto will bat seventh and play third base Monday while Gavin Lux switches to second base and Max Muncy takes the afternoon off. Alberto has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Twins Continue To Brag About Royce Lewis Following Exciting Debut

The Minnesota Twins remain in first place in the American League Central division and haven’t skipped a beat since losing star shortstop Correa to a finger injury. That’s probably because Correa’s injury opened the door for their top prospect and former No. 1 draft pick, shortstop Royce Lewis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Giants' Wilmer Flores (back) scratched on Tuesday, Mauricio Dubon to start

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores (back) has been scratched from Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Flores is dealing with back tightness and has been scratched from Tuesday's clash with Colorado. Mauricio Dubon will start at third base and bat seventh versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Dubon...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Padres#Diving#Injured List
The Spun

Raiders Signed Veteran Free Agent On Monday

Veteran linebacker Kenny Young spent half the 2021 season playing in the AFC West for the Broncos. He'll remain in the AFC West for 2022, but this time to play for the Raiders. The Raiders have announced they've signed Young. The terms of the deal have yet to be released.
LAS VEGAS, NV
numberfire.com

Padres' Austin Nola sitting on Wednesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Nola will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jorge Alfaro catching for right-hander Nick Martinez. Alfaro will bat ninth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Alfaro...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Angels’ Noah Syndergaard fires savage shot at Mets after Reid Detmers’ no-hitter

The Los Angeles Angels’ 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays was a historic one, as Angels’ rookie Reid Detmers tossed a no-hitter. While Detmers’ outing was technically the second no-hitter of the MLB season, as the New York Mets threw a combined no-no back in April, it was the first depending on who you ask. Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard, formerly of the Mets, fired a savage shot at his former team following the Angels-Rays game, as reported by SNY.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Minor Leaguer Jerming Rosario Named California League Pitcher Of The Week For May 2-8

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jerming Rosario was named the California League Pitcher of the Week for games played May 2-8. The right-hander earned his first win of the season with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga after tossing five no-hit innings and collecting six strikeouts against the Lake Elsinore Storm on May 6. Rosario improved to 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 14.2 innings pitched (five games).
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon sitting for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Mauricio Dubon is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Dubon will move to the bench on Tuesday with LaMonte Wade Jr. starting in right field. Wade will bat first versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and Colorado. numberFire's models project Wade for...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Giants complete trade with Mariners for infielder Walton

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the third time in about two weeks, the Giants acquired an infielder who was previously with the Seattle Mariners. But this time, it came with a price. Before Wednesday's game, the Giants sent hard-throwing right-hander Prelander Berroa to Seattle in exchange for Donovan Walton, a left-handed hitting infielder who was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants had previously acquired Kevin Padlo and Mike Ford -- who was DFA'd to clear a roster spot for Walton -- when they were in a bind, but this move may be more about what's coming at some point.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Pavin Smith sitting for Diamondbacks versus Marlins

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Pavin Smith is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins. The Diamondbacks are keeping the lefty-hitting Smith out of the order against Miami's southpaw. Jordan Luplow is replacing Smith in right field and hitting second. Luplow is currently...
PHOENIX, AZ

