Mariners' Adam Frazier: Sits against southpaw

Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Jared Walsh combined to hit four home runs and power the Los Angeles Angels to an 11-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani homered twice, including a grand slam in the seventh inning that was his first in professional...
The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Seattle Mariners MLB odds series, for our Phillies Mariners prediction and pick. Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, while Chris Flexen starts for the Mariners. Ranger Suarez has a 4.63 ERA. He has started five games, producing three solid outings and two...
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup versus the St. Louis Cardinals. Urias was initially set to start at second base and bat sixth. Chris Owings will now start on second base and bat ninth. Tyler Nevin is the No. 6 batter, followed by Jorge Mateo and Robinson Chirinos.
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Toro will move to the bench on Wednesday with Cal Raleigh catching for right-hander Logan Gilbert. Raleigh will bat ninth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Raleigh for...
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jerming Rosario was named the California League Pitcher of the Week for games played May 2-8. The right-hander earned his first win of the season with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga after tossing five no-hit innings and collecting six strikeouts against the Lake Elsinore Storm on May 6. Rosario improved to 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 14.2 innings pitched (five games).
After winning zero playoff games and dealing with uneven quarterback play over the past four seasons, former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson left for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in March. The Pro Bowler thinks another Chicago sports star should also look for greener pastures: Bulls guard Zach LaVine.
Wendle was removed in the bottom of the third inning of Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with right hamstring tightness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle made his presence felt at the plate before departing with the injury, going 2-for-2 with a two-run home run to give the Marlins an early lead. Erik Gonzalez came on to replace Wendle, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into the Marlins' weekend series with the Brewers.
Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
Garcia was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. The right-hander entered with two runners on and immediately surrendered a three-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton, and he was ejected after plunking the next batter, Josh Donaldson, in an 0-1 count. Garcia could face some additional discipline should MLB determine any intent from the hit by pitch.
Chisholm went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's victory over the Diamondbacks. Chisholm took Mark Melancon deep with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, driving in Bryan De La Cruz and Jacob Stallings. The long ball was his sixth of the season and second in the past three games. Chisholm has registered at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games, compiling five extra-base hits and nine RBI over that stretch. His season slash line now sits at .295/.337/.611 over 95 at-bats, all which represent career bests.
Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners. Herrera was held out of the lineup on Tuesday against a southpaw, but he is back in center field and hitting seventh for Wednesday's finale. Matt Vierling, who covered center field on Tuesday, has been optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Rojas went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 11-3 loss to Miami. Rojas has reached base safely in all five games since being activated off the injured list. The steal was the first for the infielder, who had a combined 10 thefts last season between MLB and the minors and was a consistent double-digit thief as a full-timer in the minors.
Kirilloff isn't starting Wednesday against the Astros. Kirilloff started in the last three games and went 2-for-8 with a run and three strikeouts. Gilberto Celestino will start in left field while Jose Miranda starts at first base.
Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
Heyward went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Padres. The stolen base is the first of the season for Heyward, who hasn't done with the bat, as evidenced by his .603 OPS, which would be a new career low. The veteran stole 20 or more bases in consecutive seasons back in 2014 and 2015, but he doesn't run nearly as much these days. Heyward recorded eight or fewer steals in each of the past five seasons, so don't expect too much more production in that category, despite the swipe Monday.
