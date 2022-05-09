ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains sidelined

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Crawford (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies. Crawford left...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Trent Grisham batting eighth for Padres on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Grisham will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. Jose Azocar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 10.4 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott on Phillies bench Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. The lefty-hitting Stott started the previous three games, but he is taking a seat against Seattle's southpaw. Johan Camargo is replacing Stott at shortstop and hitting eighth. numberFire’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Robbie Ray pitches Mariners past Phillies 5-4

SEATTLE — Robbie Ray pitched into the sixth inning and had 10 strikeouts, the most by a Seattle pitcher this season, and the Mariners beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ray (3-3) gave up two runs on two hits while walking two in 5 2/3 innings. “I...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Padres' Austin Nola sitting on Wednesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Nola will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jorge Alfaro catching for right-hander Nick Martinez. Alfaro will bat ninth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Alfaro...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Should Seahawks Make a Run at Signing CB James Bradberry?

In an expected, yet still stunning move, after failing to find a trade partner, the cap-strapped Giants released veteran cornerback James Bradberry on Monday, creating $10.1 million in cap relief. Only two offseasons ago, New York made Bradberry one of the highest-paid corners in the NFL, signing him to a...
SEATTLE, WA
Dylan Moore
numberfire.com

Mariners' Dylan Moore batting eighth on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Moore will start in right field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Jarred Kelenic moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Moore for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Jarred Kelenic sitting for Seattle on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Kelenic will move to the bench on Wednesday with Dylan Moore starting in right field. Moore will bat eighth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Moore for 9.1...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Giants complete trade with Mariners for infielder Walton

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the third time in about two weeks, the Giants acquired an infielder who was previously with the Seattle Mariners. But this time, it came with a price. Before Wednesday's game, the Giants sent hard-throwing right-hander Prelander Berroa to Seattle in exchange for Donovan Walton, a left-handed hitting infielder who was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants had previously acquired Kevin Padlo and Mike Ford -- who was DFA'd to clear a roster spot for Walton -- when they were in a bind, but this move may be more about what's coming at some point.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
OAKLAND, CA
KSNT

Naylor powers big comeback, Guardians stun White Sox in 11

CHICAGO (AP) — With three clutch swings in the last four innings, Josh Naylor rallied the Cleveland Guardians to a wild and unlikely win. Naylor hit a tying grand slam with two outs in the ninth and a three-run homer in the 11th, powering a huge comeback that carried Cleveland past the Chicago White Sox 12-9 on Monday night.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits for third career cycle

Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

How slugger Ty France put it all together with the Mariners

Last month, Mariners first baseman Ty France was named American League Co-Player of the Week alongside Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera. Cabrera had reached 3,000 career hits that week and deserved to be recognized. But France’s monstrous week — 14 hits (including his first career five-hit game), three home runs and 10 RBIs in six games — was more than enough to earn him a spot alongside the future Hall of Famer for the award.
SEATTLE, WA

