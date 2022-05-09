ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Antonio Brown Says There's "No Racism" In America On Recent Podcast

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

On a recent podcast, Antonio Brown claimed there is “no racism” in America after saying the NFL was racist just three years prior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21znXE_0fYE5d6p00
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Antonio Brown is in his full rapper bag releasing his album Paradigm last month. The album features Young Thug, DaBaby, Fivio Foreign and with the release of the project, he is out in the field promoting the album and stopping by various platforms.

Outside of music, there is still a lot to talk about from his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the status of his future in the NFL. AB went viral already for his comments on Colin Kaepernick, where he said that “he doesn’t feel sorry” for the “trash” ex-NFL star who “doesn’t want to play” but now, he is getting attention for his comments on racism.

While on the “We In Miami “podcast, AB decided to change directions on his 2019 comments about racism.

Antonio Brown Says Racism Doesn’t Exist

As previously reported, Brown claimed the NFL was racist and a white football player would never have been out of the league as long as he was. His tweet came after he was released by the New England Patriots after he faced a civil suit for sexual assault and harassment.

Fast forward to the present day and AB did a heel turn saying, “You don’t have to have self plenty, there is no racism, you can do what you want in America,” while speaking to the $100M he made playing football as proof.

“What n***a, nobody gon’ f** with us!” he added.

You can hear him explain more in the clip below.

Comments

Kevin Arnold
1d ago

The only racists in America is the party that voted against civil rights and through the Indians on the reservation and use race to this day to divide people, even though anyone with half a brain cell knows there’s only one race it’s the human race, you really think there’s dwarves and elves and hobbits running around?

Reply(3)
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
