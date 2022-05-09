Graduates line up for Alma Mater pictures

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Graduates are getting ready to walk the stage this weekend at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. This week is full of finals and other things those grads need to do to be ready for the big day.

The university-wide commencement ceremony is Saturday at Memorial Stadium. However, graduates donned their caps and gowns a little early to get pictures with the famous Alma Mater statue, which was also dressed for graduation. Alma is dressed in a cap and gown of her own. She will have that attire on through May 16.

To check the line before you head to Alma, click here.

