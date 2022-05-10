Thomas The Tank Engine Returns to Cordele

This list is based on prior customer reviews. What makes Epic so popular? Their food is as diverse as their guests. They offer everything from ribs and burgers, to seafood and pasta. Epic has a lounge area for those who like to relax and enjoy a drink with friends, and a dance floor for those who want to get up, dance and enjoy the music with friends. The service is excellent! There is always plenty of staff walking around to make sure guests are satisfied with their meals and drinks. The atmosphere is great too! You can either sit inside, in the small lounge area or outside on the patio. Overall, Epic is a great place to catch up with friends over good food, drinks and music.

2 DAYS AGO