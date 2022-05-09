ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluebird: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Pawtucket Times
 2 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) on Monday reported a loss of $122.2 million in its first quarter. On a per-share...

www.pawtuckettimes.com

Benzinga

Recap: Yellow Q1 Earnings

Yellow YELL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yellow missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $62.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Nuwellis: Q1 Earnings Insights

Nuwellis NUWE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nuwellis beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.46. Revenue was up $8.00 thousand from the same period last...
Benzinga

Where Food Comes From: Q1 Earnings Insights

Where Food Comes From WFCF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 09:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Where Food Comes From beat estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $1.72...
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2022

• Chicago Atlantic Real REFI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Archer Aviation ACHR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $120.00 thousand. • First Industrial Realty...
Motley Fool

Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing Ahead of Earnings Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Rivian Automotive (RIVN -9.61%) stock crashed...
Benzinga

Recap: ClearPoint Neuro Q1 Earnings

ClearPoint Neuro CLPT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ClearPoint Neuro beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: AgroFresh Solutions Q1 Earnings

AgroFresh Solutions AGFS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AgroFresh Solutions beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $897.00 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Amdocs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Amdocs DOX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Amdocs beat estimated earnings by 30.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.18. Revenue was up $96.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies XELA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Exela Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10. Exela Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: WAVE Life Sciences Q1 Earnings

WAVE Life Sciences WVE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. WAVE Life Sciences missed estimated earnings by 12.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.55. Revenue was up $1.75 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: PolyPid Q1 Earnings

PolyPid PYPD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PolyPid beat estimated earnings by 1.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.64. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
Benzinga

OptiNose Earnings Preview

OptiNose OPTN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OptiNose will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.27. OptiNose bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

GrowGeneration: Q1 Earnings Insights

GrowGeneration GRWG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GrowGeneration missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $8.26 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Artelo Biosciences Q2 Earnings

Artelo Biosciences ARTL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Artelo Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
MarketWatch

Aecom profit rises 6% as it discloses Russia exit expense

Aecom ACM, +0.46% shares fell 3% in premarket trades Monday after it said its second-quarter net income increased by 5.6% to $41.6 million, or 29 cents a share, from $39.36 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income for the engineering and infrastructure company fell to 34 cent a share from 59 cents a share. The latest period included a $69 million pre-tax expense from Aecom's previously announced decision to exit its Russia business. Revenue fell 1.6% to $3.21 billion. Wall Street analysts expected Aecom to earn 78 cent a share on revenue of $1.63 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Aecom reiterated its forecast for adjusted 2022 earnings of $3.30 to $3.50 a share, against an analyst target of $3.43 a share. Shares of Aecom are down 8% so far in 2022, compared to a 13.5% loss by the S&P 500.
Benzinga

Recap: Performance Food Group Q3 Earnings

Performance Food Group PFGC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Performance Food Group reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51. Revenue was up $5.88 billion from the same period last year.
Benzinga

A Preview Of Matinas BioPharma Hldgs's Earnings

Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Matinas BioPharma Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02. Matinas BioPharma Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Recap: TRACON Pharma Q1 Earnings

TRACON Pharma TCON reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TRACON Pharma missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.42. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
Benzinga

Clearside Biomedical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Clearside Biomedical CLSD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearside Biomedical missed estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $313.00 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Amtech Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Amtech Systems ASYS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Amtech Systems beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $8.79 million from the same...
