Baton Rouge, LA

Almost Record-Breaking: 91 degrees for the daytime high

By Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat
wbrz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday has tied the record high of 91° set in 2003. Baton Rouge saw its first 90° day this year on Sunday, May 8th, and the hot days are just getting started. Not only is the air temperature hot but the heat index makes it feel nearly triple...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 0

