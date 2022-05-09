ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Mid-Michigan drivers unhappy with increases in gas prices

By Blake Keller
WNEM
 2 days ago

WNEM

Suspect arrested after vehicle, foot pursuit in Flint

Today's top stories include a deadly crash in Clare County, the search for a wanted man, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here are the top stories we are following for Tuesday morning, May 10. Bay City schools vote to keep current bus drivers. Updated: 8 hours ago. At Monday...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Tuesday morning, May 10

A Michigan State Police helicopter helped officers in the pursuit of an armed suspect in the city of Flint. At Monday night’s meeting, the Bay City Public Schools Board voted unanimously to keep their current bus drivers instead of privatizing their transportation. TV5 news update: Monday evening, May 9.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Monday evening, May 9

Residents are continuing to feel the pinch at the pump as gas prices are significantly higher than this time last year. Today's top stories include a brush fire on US-10, a double shooting in Bridgeport Township, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. TV5 news update: Monday morning, May 9. Updated:...
SAGINAW, MI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Gas prices rising

Great service is something that drives Helgerson day in and day out at work. The groups receive financial donations in exchange for volunteer work. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy with warmer temperatures. Updated: 4 hours ago. Back to the 70s, even 80s, but with lots of lightning and rain chances. Updated:...
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WNEM

Man considered armed and dangerous believed to be in Flint area

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are asking for your help as they search for a man who is considered armed and dangerous. Nico Deandre Nard, 20, is described as 5′9″ and 130 pounds. As of May 9, he is wanted on multiple felony warrants including homicide, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Grand Blanc woman arrested in large-scale opioid operation

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police executed search warrants on Wednesday as part of a large-scale opioid operation in multiple cities, including Grand Blanc. Nurse practitioners were issuing illegal prescriptions for tens of thousands of controlled pills, specifically hydrocodone and oxycodone, with most of these being illegally diverted for street sales, MSP said.
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Police: Distracted driver causes crash on US-127

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are reminding drivers to stay alert behind the wheel after a distracted driver causes a crash on US-127 Tuesday. State Police say troopers responded to the crash around 11:20 a.m. on northbound US-127 near Canoe Camp Road in Roscommon Township. A 31-year-old...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint crash leaves 2 in critical condition

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A crash involving an ATV in the city of Flint sent two people to the hospital in critical condition. It happened on S. Averill Avenue near Lapeer Road on Sunday, May 8 at 8:42 p.m. A red Honda ATV was traveling south and collided with a maroon Chevrolet Equinox traveling north, according to the investigation.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Teen charged in deadly crash of Flint officer

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old from Montrose has been charged in a crash that took the life of a Flint police officer, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. The teen has been charged with two felonies including manslaughter with a motor vehicle and reckless driving causing death....
FLINT, MI
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Video: “Gas Prices Got People in Texas Trading It In for a Horse…”

Sometimes you look out the window driving down the road and see something that really reminds you that you're in Texas. This video is a perfect example of that. If I had a dollar for every time I tried to convince someone from another part of the United States that we didn't actually ride horses to school, I'd have a pocket full of cash. But when you see something like this on the internet, you sort of just want to eat your words.
TEXAS STATE
WNEM

Man dies in wrong-way crash in Clare Co.

HATTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies are investigating a wrong-way head-on crash in Clare County that left one driver dead. On Monday, May 9 at 11:30 a.m., deputies were sent to the area of Clare Avenue and Lincoln Road in Hatton Township for the crash. A red Ford Ranger, driven...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
CBS Minnesota

2 Children, 1 Man Dead In Barron House Fire

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Three people, including two children, died in a house fire in Barron County early Thursday, according to sheriff’s officials. Dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. The caller said three people were still inside the house in Barron. Firefighters were able to pull two children from the burning home and they were taken to Mayo Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Authorities say the body of a man was later located in the house. A woman was able to get out of the house and was treated at the scene for injuries. Barron police and fire departments, Barron County sheriff’s deputies and Cameron firefighters were among the agencies responding to the scene. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation will assist local agencies investigating the fire. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BARRON, WI
WNEM

Flint man arrested for assaulting girlfriend, killing dog

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest and arraignment of a Flint man accused of physically and sexually assaulting his girlfriend as well as killing her dog. Daquante Johnson, 24, is now in custody at the Genesee County Jail. Johnson, who has been wanted for...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Michigan rated in top 5 for hospital safety, report says

Flint Community Schools is possibly considering closing Pierce Creative Arts Elementary School due to what officials call a structural deficit. Today's top stories include a deadly crash in Clare County, MSP arrests a suspect with aviation unit help, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Resident buys property to block apartment...
CLARE COUNTY, MI

