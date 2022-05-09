Mid-Michigan drivers unhappy with increases in gas prices

Today's top stories include a deadly crash in Clare County, the search for a wanted man, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here are the top stories we are following for Tuesday morning, May 10. Bay City schools vote to keep current bus drivers. Updated: 8 hours ago. At Monday...
A Michigan State Police helicopter helped officers in the pursuit of an armed suspect in the city of Flint. At Monday night’s meeting, the Bay City Public Schools Board voted unanimously to keep their current bus drivers instead of privatizing their transportation. TV5 news update: Monday evening, May 9.
Residents are continuing to feel the pinch at the pump as gas prices are significantly higher than this time last year. Today's top stories include a brush fire on US-10, a double shooting in Bridgeport Township, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. TV5 news update: Monday morning, May 9. Updated:...
Great service is something that drives Helgerson day in and day out at work. The groups receive financial donations in exchange for volunteer work. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy with warmer temperatures. Updated: 4 hours ago. Back to the 70s, even 80s, but with lots of lightning and rain chances. Updated:...
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission held a second special meeting Monday to further discuss the April police shooting outside a busy grocery store. The first special meeting took place on April 28, where the Oversight Commission voted unanimously to release the footage of the...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are asking for your help as they search for a man who is considered armed and dangerous. Nico Deandre Nard, 20, is described as 5′9″ and 130 pounds. As of May 9, he is wanted on multiple felony warrants including homicide, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police executed search warrants on Wednesday as part of a large-scale opioid operation in multiple cities, including Grand Blanc. Nurse practitioners were issuing illegal prescriptions for tens of thousands of controlled pills, specifically hydrocodone and oxycodone, with most of these being illegally diverted for street sales, MSP said.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are reminding drivers to stay alert behind the wheel after a distracted driver causes a crash on US-127 Tuesday. State Police say troopers responded to the crash around 11:20 a.m. on northbound US-127 near Canoe Camp Road in Roscommon Township. A 31-year-old...
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A crash involving an ATV in the city of Flint sent two people to the hospital in critical condition. It happened on S. Averill Avenue near Lapeer Road on Sunday, May 8 at 8:42 p.m. A red Honda ATV was traveling south and collided with a maroon Chevrolet Equinox traveling north, according to the investigation.
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old from Montrose has been charged in a crash that took the life of a Flint police officer, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. The teen has been charged with two felonies including manslaughter with a motor vehicle and reckless driving causing death....
Sometimes you look out the window driving down the road and see something that really reminds you that you're in Texas. This video is a perfect example of that. If I had a dollar for every time I tried to convince someone from another part of the United States that we didn't actually ride horses to school, I'd have a pocket full of cash. But when you see something like this on the internet, you sort of just want to eat your words.
HATTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies are investigating a wrong-way head-on crash in Clare County that left one driver dead. On Monday, May 9 at 11:30 a.m., deputies were sent to the area of Clare Avenue and Lincoln Road in Hatton Township for the crash. A red Ford Ranger, driven...
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest and arraignment of a Flint man accused of physically and sexually assaulting his girlfriend as well as killing her dog. Daquante Johnson, 24, is now in custody at the Genesee County Jail. Johnson, who has been wanted for...
A farmer shot his neighbor's dogs claiming he believed they were coyotes, Pennsylvania state police say. State police were called to a report of animal cruelty in the 2300 block of Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township just before 3 p.m. on Apr. 25, according to the release. Neighbors explained...
Flint Community Schools is possibly considering closing Pierce Creative Arts Elementary School due to what officials call a structural deficit. Today's top stories include a deadly crash in Clare County, MSP arrests a suspect with aviation unit help, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Resident buys property to block apartment...
