Warren County, NC

North Carolina Couple 'In Disbelief' After Huge Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate
WDCG G105
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A couple in North Carolina can't believe their luck after scoring a huge win in a scratch-off lottery game.

William Perry , of Norlina, recently purchased a Bigger Spin ticket from the Kittrell Grocery on U.S. 1 South, but it wasn't until he got home that he scratched off the ticket to play. When he finally scratched the ticket, he saw that it was the winner of a $200,000 prize. The 59-year-old Warren County man was shocked to discover that he won, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery .

"It's like I was walking around in a trance," said Perry. "I was in disbelief."

Still unsure, he passed the ticket over to his wife, telling lottery officials that they "had to pinch each other to make sure it was real." Even then, it still took a second for the win to sink in .

"First she had to check to make sure I was looking at it right," he said. "Then she started jumping up and down screaming."

Perry claimed the prize at lottery headquarters on Friday (May 6), bringing home a total of $142,023 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with the new winnings, Perry told lottery officials he hopes to put a large portion into a money market account and spread the wealth to his children and grandchildren.

WDCG G105

ABOUT

Raleigh #1 Hit Music Station and #1 for New Music and home to The Showgram Mornings

 https://g105.iheart.com

