Click here to read the full article. Snipes has entered into a long-term partnership with the New York Liberty. With the partnership, the WNBA franchise is now the retailer’s first women’s sports partner. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this long-term partnership with Snipes,” Liberty CEO Keia Clarke said in a statement. “The Liberty are uniquely positioned in the New York community at the intersection of sports and fashion; one of the largest markets in the world for both industries. With our partners at Snipes, the potential to bring our community together at this intersection is limitless.” The partnership, according to the...

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO