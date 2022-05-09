UPDATE: WIS 64 reopened following industrial fire

A barn was destroyed and an undisclosed number of cattle died in a fire in Fond du Lac County. Firefighters from 20 area departments were called to the scene on Pine Road Tuesday afternoon. When firefighters arrived they found the barn fully engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Eden Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the following fire departments; Calumet, Mt. Calvary, Campbellsport, Lamartine, Oakfield, Kohlsville, Lomira, Kewaskum, Brownsville, City of Fond du Lac, Town of Fond du Lac, Theresa, St. Cloud, Greenbush, Glenbeulah, Brandon/Fairwater, Ripon, Allenton, Van Dyne, Waupun, along with Mt. Calvary.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO