ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette County, WI

UPDATE: WIS 64 reopened following industrial fire

By Cora Seibt
wearegreenbay.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 64 reopened in Marinette County after an industrial fire closed the highway just shy of 12 hours. According to officials, WIS 64 reopened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The highway was closed for nearly 12 hours....

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Both Fox Valley roads reopen after pavement buckling

FRIDAY 5/13/2022 – 6:26 p.m. WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are now reopen on US 10 in Winnebago and Outagamie counties. According to the Department of Transportation, both WIS 76 and WIS 96 have been cleared after a report of pavement buckling earlier. Original Story: NOW:...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Squad car crashes into water after pavement gives way in Oconto County

MAPLE VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deputy with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and his canine were uninjured after floodwaters caused the squad car to crash into the water. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook an incident involving a squad car crashing into the water. During the evening of May 12, a squad car driving on CTH A crashed into the water after the pavement gave way.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Cause of downtown Wautoma gas leak released

THURSDAY 5/12/2022 – 4:13 p.m. WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wautoma Police Department has announced that all roads in downtown Wautoma are now open as of 3:00 p.m. Fire personnel says they have vented the area of the remaining gas once the leak was stopped. WE Energies is still making repairs in the area.
WAUTOMA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marinette County, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
County
Marinette County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Marinette, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oconto County experiences major flooding

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – When night turned to day and the sun came out, residents all over Oconto County say they were shocked by what a Friday night storm left behind. For William Grawien, the storm left behind several feet of water in his backyard destroying his garden.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

5-11-22 barn destroyed by fire in fdl county

A barn was destroyed and an undisclosed number of cattle died in a fire in Fond du Lac County. Firefighters from 20 area departments were called to the scene on Pine Road Tuesday afternoon. When firefighters arrived they found the barn fully engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Eden Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the following fire departments; Calumet, Mt. Calvary, Campbellsport, Lamartine, Oakfield, Kohlsville, Lomira, Kewaskum, Brownsville, City of Fond du Lac, Town of Fond du Lac, Theresa, St. Cloud, Greenbush, Glenbeulah, Brandon/Fairwater, Ripon, Allenton, Van Dyne, Waupun, along with Mt. Calvary.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Wis 64#Wfrv
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin mill facing charges after deadly 2017 explosion

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges have been filed against a Wisconsin corn milling company for violating worker safety protocols, resulting in the death of five employees. According to a release, a federal grand jury in Madison filed an indictment against Didion Milling Inc. (DMI), who owned and operated the corn mill in Cambria, Wisconsin. The indictment was also filed against a company vice president, two environmental coordinators and three additional supervisors.
CAMBRIA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Semi hauling ethanol overturns, spills near Beaver Dam; no injuries reported

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A semi-truck hauling ethanol overturned Wednesday morning north of near Beaver Dam, prompting an evacuation lasting most of the day. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 9 a.m. on Hemlock Road between U.S. Highway 151 and County Road A. The truck left the roadway, drove into the south ditch and struck...
BEAVER DAM, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
WIS
wearegreenbay.com

Residents gather to witness S.S. Badger sail into Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin residents gathered in Manitowoc on Thursday to welcome the S.S. Badger. The 410-foot ship sailed into Manitowoc at around noon with hundreds of individuals ready to take a glimpse at the magnificent ship. And Mishicot resident, Charlie Nelson, was one of these individuals.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Kewaunee Fire Department hosts their annual Brat & Booyah Bash

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – As the weather continues to warm up, so does charcoal as grills around Wisconsin open for the first time this season. The Kewaunee Fire Department is hosting its annual Spring Brat & Booyah Bash at Lakehaven Hall on Friday starting at 11 a.m. There, members...
KEWAUNEE, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for May 12, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dodge County man hospitalized in tractor accident

JUNEAU, Wis. — A Dodge County man was hospitalized Monday after he was run over by a tractor while doing maintenance work on it. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the tractor was in gear when the man started it up. The tractor immediately started to move and ran over the man before it drove through a shed wall and wedged itself against a nearby tree.
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah duplex saved by neighbor from burning deep fryer

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A duplex in Neenah was saved on Wednesday from a fire due to a quick-thinking neighbor. According to the Neenah-Menasha Fire Department, around 6:45 p.m. the department responded to the 1000 Block of Cecil Street for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters did...
NEENAH, WI
whby.com

Green Bay man sentenced for 10th OWI

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man will spend five years in prison for driving drunk a 10th time. Kit VanDenHeuvel is also sentenced in Brown County Court to five years on extended supervision for OWI 10th Offense. VanDenHeuvel was arrested in July of last year after crashing...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

How gas prices have changed in Green Bay in the last week

(STACKER) – The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline hit $4.37 on Tuesday, May 10, surpassing the previous record of $4.33 set on March 11, according to AAA. Tuesday’s record was broken on Wednesday, and Wednesday’s record was eclipsed on Thursday when gas prices averaged $4.41 per gallon.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Youngsters host ‘organized’ fights in Combined Locks, authorities warn parents

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Combined Locks want parents to be aware of ‘organized, consensual fights’ between juveniles happening at local parks. Combined Locks Public Safety issued a statement regarding a report of a ‘significant amount of juveniles’ that gathered at a local park. The reason for the large gathering was reportedly an organized consensual fight between multiple juveniles.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy