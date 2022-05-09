ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Ex-Ala. jailer Vicky White dies from self-sustained injury after escape with inmate

By Don Jacobson, Daniel Uria
 5 days ago
May 9 (UPI) -- Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White died in a hospital Monday after she and escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White, on the run together for 11 days, were apprehended in Indiana following a chase, authorities said.

Vicky White was hospitalized with serious wounds from a self-inflicted gunshot and was pronounced dead at a hospital in Evansville, Ind., at around 7 p.m., NBC News reported.

Vicky White shot herself while driving the vehicle and sustained "very serious" injuries, while Casey White was also hospitalized with injuries that appeared to be minor after U.S. Marshals chased their vehicle through Vanderburgh County, Ind., Sheriff Dave Wedding told reporters.

Wedding said marshals tried to pull over a suspicious vehicle spotted near the sheriff's office in Evansville on Monday afternoon, and after a high-speed chase eventually collided with it in a grassy area off U.S. Hwy. 41.

Earlier Monday, Lauderdale, Ala., County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Vicky White now faces felony charges of second-degree forgery and identity theft, CNN and AL.com reported.

The sheriff said the charges stem from her alleged purchase of a 2007 Ford Edge used in her getaway with Casey White.

The ex-jailer was previously charged with permitting and/or aiding in an escape, also a felony.

The duo left the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29, allegedly en route to court for a mental health evaluation. No such evaluation was scheduled, however, and the couple disappeared after leaving the jail.

The Ford Edge was found abandoned by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee, about two hours north of Lauderdale County.

A video released by authorities on Saturday showed Vicky White in a hotel just hours before the pair's disappearance.

The surveillance footage, recorded around 5:21 a.m. on April 29, came from a Quality Inn in Florence, Ala., next to a shopping center at which she had parked the getaway car before she allegedly helped Casey White escape.

Casey White's escape is believed to have been "orchestrated" with Vicky White playing a role, Singleton said. The two are not related.

The U.S. Marshals Service had offered up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Casey White and up to $5,000 for Vicky White.

Comments / 77

Flying Dutchman
5d ago

Glad to hear the U.S. Marshal is involved now. That podunk Sheriff hasn’t a clue. he continues to defend his ex employee. “ that’s not the Vicky I know “ . He should resign. This is his dysfunctional department. As they say, “ the buck stops here “.

Reply
21
TRUMP LOST BY 8 MI
4d ago

Her former lawyer just gave an interview a couple of days ago he said and I quote when she is caught she would take her life he never lied it's exactly what she did

Reply(2)
7
BarrioChicas
5d ago

Looking for love ❤️ in all the wrong places...sad what a desperate woman will do!

Reply(1)
13
