If first-round picks serve as the foundation of a team's roster, undrafted free agents are the joists to provide a sturdy floor. Every young man wants to hear his name called during the NFL draft, but a late-round draft selection isn't always in an individual's best interests. The previous statement may seem counterintuitive. However, undrafted free agents get to negotiate their deals and sign wherever they like, depending on available opportunities, of course.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO