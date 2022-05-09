ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MA

Heartbroken family members mourn father, teen son killed in Mendon car crash

By 7 News WHDH
whdh.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones say they are mourning the loss of a father and son who were killed in a tragic car crash in Mendon over the weekend. A car and a pickup truck hauling a trailer collided...

whdh.com

