Polk County, TN

Tennessee Woman Surprised To Find Random Dog Sleeping In Her Bed

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Tennessee woman got a big surprise recently when she awoke to find a random dog asleep in her bed.

While Julie Johnson of Polk County said it's normal to find one of her pups snuggled up with her, this incident stood out because the dog she found snoozing in her bed wasn't one of her own, per CBS 46 .

Johnson thought the dog lying next to her and her husband was one of their three dogs, but it actually turned out to be a neighbor's pet who had somehow managed to wander into their home in the middle of the night without alerting their own dogs.

Calling it the "weirdest post I have ever had to make," she took to Facebook to share the strange tale in the hopes that someone knew who the dog belonged to . Fortunately, the owner of the dog and a neighbor of the Johnsons, Cris Hakwins , got wind of the post and quickly identified the sleeping pup. According to FOX 17 , the dog, Nala , walked about two miles before finding her way into the Johnsons' home, possibly through a door that was mistakenly left open, before climbing into bed.

Our overly friendly pup, Nala, has hit an all time record for ignoring personal space and added yet another trick to her...

Posted by Cris Hawkins on Monday, May 2, 2022

Hawkins shared a follow-up post to explain the bizarre and hilarious mix-up, saying Nala "hit an all time record for ignoring personal space and added yet another trick to her long list of houdini acts."

"Shame Nala for somehow breaking into a strangers house and invading their personal space," Hawkins wrote. "Thankfully, the couple thought it was hilarious and they aren't even mad about it."

