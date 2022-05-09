ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets' Seth Curry undergoes successful left ankle surgery

By Lou Di Pietro
 2 days ago

Add Seth Curry to the list of Nets undergoing successful surgery this offseason.

The Nets announced Monday afternoon that Curry underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle, which bothered him and caused him to miss some games down the stretch. Per the team, the procedure was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery, and they expect Curry to be fully recovered prior to training camp.

Acquired from Philly in the James Harden deal on February 10, Curry appeared in 19 games for Brooklyn and averaged 14.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 29.9 minutes per game. He put up a spectacular 49.3/46.8/85.7 percent slash line shooting (FG/3PT/FT), and was a stabilizing force in a backcourt already missing Joe Harris during Kyrie Irving's absences prior to the NYC vaccination mandates being revised.

