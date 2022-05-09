ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Vicky White dies, escaped Alabama inmate in custody after manhunt ends in Indiana

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink, Seth Austin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17s72W_0fYE2jRO00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. ( WEHT / WHNT ) – The manhunt has ended for an escaped Alabama inmate and wanted corrections officer, law enforcement officials announced Monday.

U.S. Marshals chased down Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, in a vehicle in Evansville, Indiana, said Alabama officials. Casey was driving and Vicky was a passenger, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said. (While the two have the same last name, they are not related.)

Casey White was in custody and Vicky White was initially taken to the hospital for treatment, the sheriff said.

The Alabama sheriff did not elaborate on the extent of her injuries, but Indiana authorities told Nexstar’s WHNT she suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Vicky White died at an Evansville hospital Monday night, WHNT has learned . Her autopsy will be performed on Tuesday.

Indiana Sheriff: Vicky White shot herself, Casey White in custody

They were caught more than 200 miles from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442PLC_0fYE2jRO00
(Photos: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say Vicky White drove to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama on April 29, telling colleagues she was taking inmate Casey White to the courthouse for a mental evaluation. When she did not answer her phone or return in the afternoon, authorities realized the pair had gone missing.

Authorities eventually learned that the evaluation was never scheduled and said it was just a charade to allow her to sneak the inmate out of the jail without suspicion. The discovery triggered a nationwide manhunt.

Casey White was awaiting trial in a capital murder case and Vicky White was assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County.

Alabama jail escape: Here is what we know

“You just don’t know people sometimes,” Singleton said Monday. “You think you do and you really don’t know who they are.”

An emergency status conference is set for Casey White on Tuesday at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

After the escape, police say they found the police cruiser used by Vicky White abandoned in an area near the detention center. An SUV purchased by Vicky White was later impounded in rural Tennessee.

Earlier in the day Monday, surveillance images were released of a man matching the description of Casey White, including a large tattoo on his right forearm, from a car wash in Evansville. U.S. Marshals said investigators were notified Sunday night that a 2006 Ford F-150 was discovered at the car wash.

The time stamp on the video appears to show May 3 as the date. No female is seen in the surveillance pictures provided by authorities, included below.

The car wash manager told WHNT that a woman who looked like Vicky White was also there, and that they abandoned one vehicle and got into another.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuBhq_0fYE2jRO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIwAd_0fYE2jRO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUGpP_0fYE2jRO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxGlR_0fYE2jRO00

According to a release from U.S. Marshals, investigators determined the vehicle was used by Vicky White and Casey White.

Federal investigators believe they had been planning the escape for at least several months.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
poncacitynow.com

Oklahoma girl, 6, dies in ATV crash in central Illinois

TAYLORSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old Oklahoma girl died on Sunday when an all-terrain vehicle that she was a passenger on crashed in central Illinois, also injuring her uncle and another child. Ulicia Garner-Cox was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday evening by Christian County’s coroner....
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Evansville, IN
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Florence, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was shot in Rockford Saturday evening. It happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Trenton Avenue, according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult female reportedly sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police asked residents to avoid the area while they investigate.
ROCKFORD, IL
WAND TV

Police: Missing woman in Bloomington-Normal considered to be in danger

NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a 62-year-old woman has been reported missing and is believed to be in danger due to medical conditions. The Normal Police Department and the Illinois State Police are trying to locate Lisa N. Putnam-Cole, 62, who was last seen at 318 S Towanda Ave. in Normal at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, driving a Silver 2012 Toyota Prius with Illinois license plate, LPC1003.
NORMAL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#Jailer#Law Enforcement#Weht#Whnt#Nexstar#Indiana Sheriff
wpsdlocal6.com

Deputies searching for missing man in Franklin County, Illinois

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man reported missing in the southern Illinois county. The sheriff's office says 55-year-old Bryan E. McGill was last seen early Wednesday morning. He's from the Ewing area, the sheriff's office says, and he's known to spend a lot of time at Rend Lake.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Teen admits to shooting Decatur child, will face prison time

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who shot an 8-year-old child in Decatur will serve six years in prison. William Toussaint, 19, was arrested in July 2021 for the shooting. The victim had been shot in the arm. Toussaint pleaded guilty in court Friday to a charge of attempted aggravated...
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Q985

Illinois Police ID Suspect Thanks To His Distinct White and Pink Underwear

When you were young you may have been told to pull your pants up, did you listen? It sounds like a suspect in Rockford, Illinois chose not to do that. The story is not all that humorous when the circumstances are considered. Crime and shootings are not something to joke about. The only thing that is funny is how the suspect was identified by local police.
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX59

Inmate escapes during transport, gets in shootout with Indiana police

KENTLAND, Ind. — An inmate being transported from Illinois to Newton County escaped officers, acquired a gun and made entry into an apartment in Kentland where he got into a shootout with police before being shot by an officer, according to authorities. According to the Indiana State Police, Jayme Lopez, 36, of Gary was being […]
KENTLAND, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20 injured in Milwaukee shootings after Bucks playoff game

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP): Twenty people were injured in two shootings in downtown Milwaukee near an entertainment district where thousands had been watching the Bucks play the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals, authorities said. None of the injuries from either shooting after Friday night’s game were believed to be life-threatening. The […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy