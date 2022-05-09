Brooks selected for NBA G League Elite Camp
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WANE) – Former North Side High School standout Keion Brooks Jr. is getting a shot to impress pro scouts as Brooks has been tabbed as one of 44 players taking part in the 2022 NBA G League Elite Camp next week in Chicago.
The camp is set for May 15 & 17 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. It gives prospects a chance to show off their skills in front of both NBA and G League scouts, coaches, and front office executives.
Select players from the G League Elite Camp will be invited to the 2022 NBA Draft Combine that runs from May 18-22 also at Wintrust Arena.
Brooks, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds this past year, his third season at the University of Kentucky.
