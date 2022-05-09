Utility pole falls down, blocks roadway causing detours

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan fisherman who went missing in 2000 has been identified through DNA testing on a jaw bone that washed up on a beach 14 years later, police said Friday. The DNA Doe Project, working with the Michigan State Police, determined the jaw bone belonged to Ronald Wayne Jager of Fruitland Township. The DNA Doe Project is an all-volunteer, California-based group whose mission is to identify John and Jane Does and return them to their families. Jager was reported missing the day after he launched his boat in August 2000 in Whitehall. The boat washed ashore...

LAKE MICHIGAN BEACH, MI ・ 17 DAYS AGO