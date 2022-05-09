ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Tornado Watch will cover East Central MN and Northwest WI Monday night

By Dave Anderson
cbs3duluth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur latest low pressure system is working towards the northeast out of South Dakota and it’s morning round of rain brought a quarter inch of precip to a few towns. Monday night, the next round of rain may pack thunderstorms and a Tornado Watch for Aitkin, Burnett, Pine, Washburn and Sawyer...

www.cbs3duluth.com

AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Warm, dry weather set to spread into Northeast

Much of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast have been gripped by a wet and chilly pattern in recent days as rounds of rainfall have swung through the area. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that a major shift is on the horizon as warm and dry weather is set to spread over the Northeast during the coming week.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Severe Thunderstorms Roll Through Twin Cities Metro, Bringing High Winds, Torrential Rains

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A line of dangerous storms blew through Minnesota and Wisconsin Wednesday night, dropping possible tornados and heavy rain. In the peak of the mid-evening, the metro area saw drivers dealing with street flooding in the Uptown neighborhood in Minneapolis. Pedestrians were caught in the storm struggling to hang on to their umbrellas downtown. High winds dropped tree branches like one a viewer reported at a house in Richfield. There was also golf-ball sized hail pelting yards and homes in Apple Valley. Xcel Energy reported more than 75,000 customers were without power. “Hundreds of employees are out working to safely restore electric...
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
CBS Minnesota

Lightning Strike Closes Split Rock Lighthouse

TWO HARBORS, Minn. (WCCO) — The iconic Split Rock Lighthouse Visitor Center and Historic Site is closed Tuesday after a lightning strike during Monday’s storms. Staff reported that lightning struck a tree in the parking lot. That tree then struck a light pole. “The current traveled back to the visitor center, affecting some of our systems internally,” the site reported. “No one was injured in the strike and none of the historic buildings were damaged.” Officials hope to reopen the site to visitors by Wednesday. Storms pulled through Minnesota in two rounds Monday, bringing with them large hail and strong wind gusts. The southern end of Chisago County was hit the hardest, with downed power lines, uprooted trees and ripped-up sheds left in the storm’s wake. Straight-line winds came through the northeastern lake towns of Center City, Shafer and Lindstrom at about 10:30 a.m., uprooting giant trees across the area. Wednesday and Thursday bring with them the chance for more severe storms, WCCO’s Lisa Meadows says. The storms may bring hail to parts of the state as early as Wednesday morning.
The Ann Arbor News

Severe thunderstorms, tornado situations are getting closer to Michigan; See the northward movement

As spring progresses over the next month, the zone of severe weather will likely shift toward the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest. It has been a very active few months for severe weather, which means tornadoes, damaging thunderstorm wind gusts and large hail. The reason is the jetstream has been strong, and for lack of a better scientific word, wiggly.
KEYC

Thousands of southern Minnesota residents without power

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Severe weather has caused dozens of power outages across southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa. KEYC viewers have reported outages in Vernon Center, Lake Crystal, Mankato, North Mankato, and many other places. Xcel Energy says there are currently 18 outages in the Mankato area that impacts...
103.9 The Doc

Heavy Rain, Large Hail Reported In Parts Of SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Storm cells developed in the Faribault/Owatonna area around 7:00 am Wednesday and slowly began moving east/northeast. They also began growing in size and intensity and were soon covering an area from Faribault to Rochester and north to Cannon Falls and over to the Mississippi River.
MIX 94.9

Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota Monday, Wednesday

UNDATED -- Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected across central and western Minnesota Monday morning. Large hail will be the main threat. More storms could develop late Monday afternoon along and east of I-35. A few storms could be severe and produce large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado. Thunderstorm chances...
freightwaves.com

Severe storm threat heating up again for truckers in Plains

After a brief break from stormy weather Tuesday, truckers in the Plains should brace for the return of severe weather. Parts of the region have been slammed recently with destructive storms, including an EF3 tornado in Andover, Kansas, on Friday evening. The National Weather Service received more than 620 reports of tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail from Friday through Monday, most of them in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas. Many of the same areas will be at risk for additional severe storms Wednesday.
