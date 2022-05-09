ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit City Council to vote Tuesday on providing legal council for evictions

By Ingrid Kelley
fox2detroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - Across Michigan, there are 200,000 eviction cases and 40,000 evictions each year, according to the University of Michigan, with Wayne, Macomb, and Monroe Countis having the three highest in the state. On Tuesday, the Detroit City Council will vote on an ordinance that could help thousands of...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 3

Deplorable@2652
2d ago

Wonder if Detoilet City Counsel will proved legal counsel or “ protection” for LANDLORDS who can’t make mortgage payments or property taxes due to nonpayment of “ rent?”

Reply
2
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer claims, without evidence, ‘Americans will suffer and may die’ if Roe overturned

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., claimed, "Americans will suffer and may die," if Roe v. Wade gets overturned in a guest essay for The New York Times on Monday. She detailed her disappointment in the leaked draft opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who signaled the conservative majority of the court was getting ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, and called for the private sector and states to "get creative" with abortion access.
MICHIGAN STATE
Slate

The Michigan Democrat Who Has Had It

There’s a fierce battle going for political control of Michigan right now. Republicans have run the Legislature for decades—but this year, Democrats actually have a chance to change that. Emotions are running hot, and the state is seen as important ground for the talking points of both parties. Case in point: Democratic state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who represents Royal Oak and the suburbs north of Detroit, has been doing interviews nonstop since April 19, the day she tweeted out a video of herself that went viral. In it, she’s standing on the floor of the Michigan Senate, delivering a speech calling out a Republican colleague who accused her of being a “groomer”—part of the increasingly alarmist language of the modern conservative movement to smear LGBTQ Americans and their supporters. The video has garnered millions of views, and the Republican state senator who accused McMorrow has kept pretty quiet ever since. President Joe Biden later called McMorrow, because this speech tapped into something for a lot of people: a brewing anger at conservative smear campaigns, and a sense that McMorrow’s words give Democrats a template for calling those smears out. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with McMorrow about whether a war of words can help Democrats win more elections in the midterms. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Report: Gov. Whitmer breaks COVID pay promise

(The Center Square) – When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut down most of Michigan’s economy in 2020, she promised to return 10% of her $159,300 annual salary to the state in solidarity with more than 1 million Michiganders either out of work or who were soon to be. "I'm...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Michigan State Police seizes voting machine in 2020 investigation

State police raided a western Michigan township as part of an investigation into reports of unauthorized access to voting machines after the 2020 election. One tabulator was seized in Irving Township on Friday, Barry County Clerk Pamela Palmer told CNN. Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll told WOOD-TV, an NBC affiliate, that the alleged breach had no effect on the 2020 election results. Palmer insisted the same.
MICHIGAN STATE
