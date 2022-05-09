Denise Richards & Estranged Daughter Sami Sheen, 18, Reunite For Mother’s Day

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Sami Sheen sweetly wished her mom Denise Richards a happy Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8. The Starship Trooper’s actress’s daughter posted a series of selfies with her mom to celebrate the holiday. Denise, 51, and Sami, 18, were all smiles for the cute photos together, and they both shared touching messages to one another in the comments.

While Sami moved out of her mom’s house amid Denise’s custody battle with her ex Charlie Sheen, she showed just how much her mom means to her in the caption. “Happy mother’s day !! I love u so much mom. U have no idea how grateful I am to have u in my life,” she wrote. Denise left a similar comment, showing how proud she is to be Sami’s mom. “Thank you Sami for an amazing Mother’s Day. It means a lot to me. I know nana was at dinner with us she would never miss one of her favorite restaurants,” she wrote. “Thank you & I love you so much.”

While the two went to a favorite restaurant for dinner, Denise looked beautiful in a white jacket for the photos. Sami was all smiles and showed off her similarly keen fashion sense in a purple sweater and wore large hooped earrings for the cute mommy-daughter pictures.

The Mother’s Day pictures came months after Sami moved from her mom’s house to her dad’s. A source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife that the teen found her dad’s rules more favorable. “Like any mother and household, there are rules in Denise’s. She and Charlie have different rules and styles of parenting and [they] didn’t see eye to eye. Sami decided she liked Charlie’s rules better and wanted to go and live with her father, where she currently is staying. Denise is incredibly saddened by all of this, but knows she is doing her best as a mother,” they told us. The move came shortly before a court ruled that Charlie wouldn’t have to pay child support to Denise any longer.

Sami shared a sweet photo of her bonding with her mama. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Despite some drama, it’s clear that Denise and her daughter still have a special bond. When Sami celebrated her 18th birthday in March, the actress wrote a sweet message to her daughter. “I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom,” she wrote.