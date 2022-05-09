ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury update on TE Jody Fortson

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8DvU_0fYE0Ykh00

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided a brief injury update on TE Jody Fortson.

Fortson is currently rehabbing an Achilles injury suffered in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders, and things have been quiet surrounding his recovery. When Reid was asked to provide an update on his status, he didn’t have an exact timeline for his return, offering a range from the beginning of OTAs to the onset of training camp.

“There’s a chance that we’ll get him in Phase 3,” Reid said. “We’ll just have to see how that goes. If not, training camp. He has done very well with his rehab and he’s another one of those that goes 100 miles per hour and wants to get going, but we have to be smart with that too.”

By the sounds of it, Fortson is anxious to get back on the field and pick up where he left off. He was really coming into his own prior to his injury with three consecutive games played with double-digit offensive snaps.

Phase 3 of the offseason workout program starts on May 25th, when the Chiefs kick off their first of three OTA sessions. Should Fortson return for Phase 3, he’ll be able to participate in 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills with no live contact. That could make for a good adjustment period as he looks to get his feet back under him following the injury.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jeudy arrest will leave Russell Wilson, Broncos fans infuriated

It has been a wild offseason for the NFL so far, and the craziness won’t stop. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot to get back into the playoffs once again, however, the franchise just hit a bump in the road with star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s arrest on Thursday. Now, Russell Wilson and the Denver fanbase are left asking, what’s going on?
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
FanSided

Chicago Bears give former Chiefs WR a new opportunity

The Chicago Bears are likely going to feature a minor pipeline of former Kansas City Chiefs players for the next couple of years as general manager Ryan Poles settles into his role and tries to address needs with guys he knows. The latest example is the signing of former Chiefs wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to the Bears’ 90-man roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#The Washington Commanders
FanSided

KC Chiefs 2022 schedule: Game-by-game, final record predictions

Let’s make our predictions game by game for the Kansas City Chiefs 2022 schedule and come up with a projected final record. The NFL officially announced the 2022 regular season schedule last night. Before its release, we knew that the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the AFC West were scheduled for games against each team in the AFC South and NFC West as well as three other 2021 divisional winners (Buffalo, Tampa Bay, and Cincinnati).
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kurt Warner Sounds Off On Tua Tagovailoa: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday night, the Miami Dolphins posted a video of QB1 Tua Tagovailoa throwing a deep ball to his new wide receiver target Tyreek Hill. The video illustrated what many fans worried about when the Dolphins acquired Hill in a blockbuster trade with the Chiefs earlier this offseason: Tua's lack of elite arm strength.
NFL
FanSided

Looking at the KC Chiefs projected win total for ’22

Las Vegas oddsmakers say the Kansas City Chiefs are projected to win 10.5 games in the 2022 season. Now that the official 2022 regular season schedule is out in full, the Kansas City Chiefs know exactly who, when, and where they are going to play in the coming months. That allows oddsmakers to go to work on projections for the coming year, and they have pegged the Chiefs at 10.5 wins in the coming season (per our friends at BetSided).
NFL
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs: Offensive players on the roster bubble

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a fantastic draft while adding solid value to the offensive unit. Could these new additions push established players off the roster?. The Kansas City Chiefs rightfully focused on the defensive unit during the 2022 NFL Draft. Five of the team’s first six picks invested in the defense, and only three offensive players joined the Chiefs out of ten picks.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Wide Receiver Today

Fifth-year wide receiver Kieth Kirkwood is reportedly meeting with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The 27-year-old wideout appeared in just three games for the Carolina Panthers this past season. Kirkwood signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018. His...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Charles Woodson Ranks His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now

The great Charles Woodson has given fans an early preview of the NFL's 2022 season. On Thursday, Woodson revealed his ranking of the top five teams ahead of the 2022 season:. Until proven otherwise, Woodson is siding with the Rams. Los Angeles ran through the NFC and then took care of business against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Week 1 Schedule Rumor

As we approach the the NFL's full 2022 schedule reveal, more and more leaks are starting to hit the Twittersphere. Including, the Cowboys season opener. According to one account, Dallas is rumored to be traveling to Jacksonville to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jags come Week 1. Cowboys Nation...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
154K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy