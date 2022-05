MASON CITY, Iowa – Two guilty pleas are entered over a traffic stop on Interstate 35 that turned up nearly half a pound of marijuana. Michael Akinwumi Akinleye, 27 of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, and Jordyn Victoria Odagwe, 23 of St. Anthony, Minnesota, were arrested on November 14, 2021, after being pulled over near Clear Lake for speeding. Law enforcement says a marijuana smell was coming from their vehicle and a search found almost half a pound of the drug.

CLEAR LAKE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO