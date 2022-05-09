North Cascades Highway set to reopen on Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After the storm comes the cleanup. Many residents across the metro have an extra chore Thursday morning, and for some, the damage is inside and outside their homes. In addition to damage, tens of thousands of people are without power following Wednesday night’s severe storms. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Xcel Energy reported more 30,000 customers in Minnesota still lacked power. In Minneapolis, a fallen tree left a huge hole in one homeowner’s roof and a mess inside. (credit: CBS) The homeowner, Terry, set out buckets to catch the rain. He’s lived here for 20 years and said Wednesday was easily the...

