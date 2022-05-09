Man Charged With DUI And Assault Of A Police Officer

Two former Oklahoma police officers have been charged in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old father of 8, Quadry Sanders. Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle, the former Lawton officers who shot and killed Sanders, were charged with first-degree manslaughter following the events of Dec. 5, per the Washington Post. After an internal investigation, both men were fired from their positions in January, and the new charges come from the Comanche County district attorney.

