ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Man facing additional robbery charges

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07dvfe_0fYDyENt00

A suspect already behind bars on robbery charges is now accused of committing two more holdups.

Pennsylvania State Police charged 33-year old Christopher Zapolski with robbing Dollar General stores in Summit Township and Greene Township. These robberies took place in late-March 2022.

$20K missing from bedroom drawer

District Judge Brian McGowan’s office confirmed to JET 24 Action News that Zapolski was arraigned on the new charges, with bond set at $100,000 per case.

Zapolski was already being held in the Erie County Prison for robberies that happened in early April.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

Deceased identified in fatal shooting on W. 8th Street

The deceased in the fatal shooting on West 8th Street in Erie has been identified. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the departed has been identified as 26-year old Henry Jones of Erie. Cook said Jones suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Erie Police continue to investigate his death as well as another […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Millcreek PD seeking mall theft suspects

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Police Department is looking for the suspects in a recent retail theft. The police are looking for a black female who was wearing a green “Disney” sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time of incident, and a white male who was wearing a yellow sweatshirt and green pants. Police allege that […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman arrested after she was allegedly under the influence and struck and killed a firefighter

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force said officers took 23-year-old Khanyae Sade Kendall into custody around 8:30 a.m. on April 14 in Gaithersburg, Maryland after the Harrisburg City Police Department issued a warrant searching for Kendall who violated her parole. In 2017 Kendall was charged with homicide by vehicle while under the influence and homicide […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Erie County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Police raid uncovers large amount of drugs, guns and cash

Police served two search warrants on Wednesday, April 20 at two locations. The first was in the 1000 block of Rankine Avenue in Lawrence Park and the other was a home in the 2000 block of East 10th Street. Police recovered 2.6 pounds of suspected fentanyl, more than $18,000 in cash, two handguns, and other […]
ERIE, PA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WBRE

Man accidentally released from prison arrested in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton police, a man who was wrongfully released from Lackawanna County Prison was located and picked up in Scranton. Lieutenant Michael Perry with the Scranton Police Department said that they received a call that 24-year-old Anthony Trozzolillo was at a gas station in the 700 block of North […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Violent Crime#Pennsylvania State Police#Action News#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania dentist charged with killing wife on African safari leopard hunt will stand trial with alleged mistress

A former dentist from Pennsylvania will go on trial with his alleged mistress starting July 11. Lawrence Rudolph, a former Greensburg dentist is accused of shooting and killing his wife Bianca with a shotgun during a safari leopard hunt in Zambia in 2016. The alleged mistress Lori Milliron is facing charges of lying to cover for Lawrence, […]
GREENSBURG, PA
The Independent

Everything we know about dead Alabama prison officer and murder suspect she disappeared with

Alabama prison officer Vicky White died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds horus after she and escaped inmate Casey White were captured by law enforcement officials in Indiana.The nationawide manhunt came to a dramatic end when Casey White surrendered and Vicky White was taken to hospital, where she later died, as they were finally tracked down and apprehended after 11 days on the run.“We got a dangerous man off the street today,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told AL.com following the 9 May capture. “He is never going to see the light of day again.”Their escape from the Lauderdale county detention centre...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Police: Woman forges judge’s signature in order to drive

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman for forgery after they say she faked a judge’s signature to give herself permission to drive. According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, in March, investigators were informed that Ashley Sherry forged a note on a paper utilizing Magistrate Doug Brewer’s signature explaining that he provided permission for […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Police search for suspect in bicycle theft at Walmart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say stole a bicycle at the Wilkes-Barre Township Walmart. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the man pictured below is a suspect in a retail theft that happened Sunday around 3:00 p.m. Police say the man stole a bicycle valued at $248.00 […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy