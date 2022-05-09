ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Homeless Man Dies In Hoboken Park: Police

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ChjcM_0fYDyBji00
Church Square Park Photo Credit: Google Maps

A homeless man was pronounced dead in a Hoboken park Monday, May 9.

Police were called to Church Square Park in the early morning hours for the unresponsive man, Hoboken Police Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident was not believed to have been suspicious.

Comments / 2

Robert Swartz
2d ago

Disgraceful! Money flies out of this country to help others and not our own people! We have to solve our problems first before we send aid out of this country.

Reply(1)
3
