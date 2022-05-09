Homeless Man Dies In Hoboken Park: Police

Police in Newark are seeking the public's help locating a woman with dementia, they said. Maria Martins, 68, was reported missing Tuesday, May 10, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said. She was last seen walking west on Chestnut Street from Seabra’s Supermarket in Newark. She is...
A five-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital with a broken leg after being struck by a minivan in Jersey City, authorities said. The boy was walking home from school with his father and grandfather southbound near 17 Nelson Ave. when he was struck by a Gray 2015 Dodge Caravan heading southbound just after 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, New Jersey State Police said.
A police lieutenant who took his own life over the weekend in his New Jersey home is being remembered as a devoted dad and exemplary officer.Hamilton Police Lt. Mark Horan died Saturday, April 30 in his home. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, NJ Advance Media reports.Horan joined Ha…
An armed robbery in a New Jersey community led to a police chase and deadly crash in a neighboring town early Tuesday, a law enforcement source close to the investigation says. The victims of the robbery on Carey Court in Montclair called police to report the crime, according to sources....
GLEN RIDGE, N.J. (PIX11) – Two people were killed in a crash in New Jersey that resulted from a police chase early Tuesday morning, investigators said. A silver Hyundai with Pennsylvania plates was being pursued by Montclair Police when it crashed just before 5 a.m., officials said. The silver Hyundai drove off Bloomfield Avenue, plunging […]
Nearly 600 pounds of marijuana, 3.5 ounces of cocaine, two weapons and nearly $158,000 in cash were seized during a drug bust along the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The investigation focused on the distribution of cocaine, marijuana, and pain medication laced with fentanyl in the Ocean and Mercer County areas, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
A Philadelphia parolee who killed his ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas is facing an additional murder charge as the victim had been pregnant at the time of her killing, authorities announced. Rafiq Thompson, 38, surrendered on April 13 in the April 8 death of Tamara Cornelius — who was 14...
Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
A New York man has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize from a ticket purchased in the Hudson Valley.Osman Antonio Calderon Linarte, of Brooklyn, claimed the top prize from the Sunday, March 27, CASH4LIFE drawing, New York Lottery announced on Monday, May 2.NY Lottery reported that the w…
A pair of Pennsylvania men who ran out of gas got a lift from police officers back to their dilapidated vehicle, then then police station after authorities found drugs and ammo in the car, they said. Lower Moreland officers were patrolling Philmont Avenue when they saw a silver Nissan Altima...
A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 17, authorities confirmed.The 19-year-old motorist was ejected from his sedan in a collision with a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes just north of East Allendale Avenue in Saddle River shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, they said.His name…
Police said a 15-year-old girl from Western Massachusetts who was reported missing has been found. The Springfield Police Department reported that Onasun Jolly has been located. Police previously reported that she was reported missing after she left a friend's home on Tuesday, May 3, and didn't return home. Original report:
It took over a year and a half, but relentless detective work aided by modern tech produced the arrests of two accused police imposters from the Jersey Shore who authorities said tried to abduct an East Rutherford man from outside his home. Anthony Naso of Seaside Heights, Nicholas Polimeni of...
A 29-year-old Jersey City man pleaded guilty in connection with a 2020 shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead, authorities said. Kenyowa Pinkney admitted shooting Javone Smith near near Martin Luther King Drive and Myrtle Avenue the morning of Monday, April 6, 2020, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Pinkney...
A crash on Route 40 sent two people to the hospital, one with a deer entangled into the victim's neck, according to developing reports and authorities. A Kia that was heading west when it struck a deer that went into the eastbound lane and hit a Jeep, overturning it Monday, May 9 in Frederick County, according to the Maryland State Police said.
A horrifying video of a nursing home worker slapping a 92-year-old, wheelchair-bound resident has landed her behind bars, multiple news outlets report.The elderly patient can be heard yelling before Ednise Dulcio, 39, holds down her hands and slaps her across the face at the St. Francis Country Hou…
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Police are looking for a man who exposed himself on board a moving 7 train in Jackson Heights last month. The suspect allegedly masturbated in front of a 20-year-old female on board a southbound 7 train traveling toward the Jackson Heights – Roosevelt Avenue subway station at noon on March 26.
