Buffalo, NY

4 arrested after police chase

By Tom Puckett
 2 days ago

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Buffalo police have at least four individuals in custody in connection with a gun incident.

Police say they attempted to pull over a vehicle just before 12:30pm in the vicinity of Main Street and Utica Street during a traffic stop.

Police say the vehicle took off and officers began pursuing that vehicle.

During the pursuit, police say one of the individuals was hanging outside the vehicle and menacing officers by pointing a handgun at them.

Police say the pursuit ended in the first block of Oxford Avenue with at least four individuals taken into custody and the vehicle impounded.

Charges are being finalized at this time.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

