In-Depth: What led to New Era's CEO Chris Koch being charged for attempting to hit victim with car

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced Monday that CEO of New Era Cap Company Christopher Koch, 61, was arrested on one charge of reckless endangerment for attempting to run over a victim with his car during an altercation.

Saturday night in the parking lot of Oliver's Restaurant on Delaware in the City of Buffalo, the male victim, who was reported as the ex-husband of Koch's girlfriend and the defendant were engaged in an alleged verbal altercation which led to Koch driving his gray 2022 Cadillac Escalade into the victim, who dodged the car but struck his hand and then the victim's Chevy truck, which caused damage to the passenger side.

"When the victim exited his vehicle and approached the defendant’s vehicle, the defendant allegedly engaged in conduct that created grave risk of death to another person by intentionally driving his vehicle toward the victim. The victim allegedly jumped out of the way to avoid being hit, but suffered an injury to his hand," the District Attorney's office wrote.

If convicted of the charge, Koch could receive a maximum sentence of seven years in jail. Flynn says they are looking further into the details of further potential charges. The victim was not charged.

Koch is scheduled to return on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing. The defendant was released on his own recognizance.

New Era, headquartered in Buffalo, supplies caps for Major League Baseball, and also makes the official sideline and on-court caps for the NFL and NBA.

Koch's attorney disputed that account of the incident.

“Clearly there was a traffic accident, however, we firmly believe based upon the evidence that Mr. Koch committed no criminal acts whatsoever. The rest will be resolved in the courthouse,” said Aaron Glazer, who along with attorney Paul Cambria Jr., is representing Koch.

A spokesman for New Era did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

A police report obtained by WIVB said Koch was pulling his SUV out of the parking area when the man arrived in his pickup truck and got out. The man approached Koch's vehicle “in an attempt to fight the defendant, stating, ‘Let’s settle this like men,’” the police report said.

“Defendant then recklessly drove his vehicle toward victim,” the report said. “Victim rushed out of the way and suffered only a minor injury to the right hand.”

Flynn told reporters the ex-husband went to the restaurant because he knew his former wife was there.

“It was not a chance encounter,” he said. "The victim knew that they were having dinner at the restaurant and the victim allegedly came to the restaurant."

