Cedar Park Mayor Corbin Van Arsdale received honor and recognition for serving several years in the city at the May 12 council meeting. Mayor Van Arsdale served with the city of Cedar Park for over five years. Prior to joining the City Council, Van Arsdale served on the city’s 4B and parks and recreation boards. He was elected to serve on the Cedar Park City Council in 2014 and re-elected in 2016. In 2018, Van Arsdale was first elected to serve as mayor of Cedar Park, and he was then re-elected in 2020 to serve a second term.

CEDAR PARK, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO