ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Job Corps launches recruitment drive in Mississippi

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgYQZ_0fYDy3l900

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program has launched a recruitment drive in Mississippi, offering immediate openings and free career training for low-income students ages 16–24 in the nation’s leading industries.

There are three Job Corps campuses in Mississippi: Finch-Henry (in Batesville), Gulfport and Mississippi (in Crystal Springs). They offer career skills training in high-growth industry sectors, including Advanced Manufacturing, Construction, Finance and Business, Health Care, Homeland Security, Hospitality, and Transportation.

USDA: Farmers in 4 states can apply for drought loans

Job Corps is free for ages 16–24 from low-income households who meet the eligibility requirements, and students can apply and enroll at any time. Job Corps provides hands-on career skills training, on-campus housing, meals, health care and job search assistance.

Applicants may qualify if they receive SNAP, TANF, or free or reduced school lunch, or if they are experiencing homelessness or are a foster youth.

“This is a great opportunity for young Mississippians who are trying to leverage a strong job market. We are a gateway to skills, credentials and opportunity. Our students need Job Corps, and the workforce needs our students,” said National Director of Job Corps Rachel Torres.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $36M in GOMESA funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, April 2, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) announced more than $36.7 million has been distributed to Mississippi and its three coastal counties for coastal conservation, restoration, and hazard mitigation activities. The funding represents Mississippi’s share of revenues generated through the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi city struggles to find workers

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — The City of Greenwood is in the midst of an “unprecedented” labor shortage, Mayor Carolyn McAdams said. “We can’t get people to stay working,” she said. “We’ll hire somebody, and they’ll work for a few days and just walk off the job.” The last year has been especially difficult. She said the public […]
GREENWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi waterparks to visit for Summer 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Summers in Mississippi can be uncomfortable with the sweltering summer temperatures. With temperatures already reaching the high 80s in the Spring, Mississippi residents or travelers are probably already seeking ways to cool down from the heat. The Magnolia State offers plenty of waterparks where you can cool off. Geyser Falls Water […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

First Mississippi Makers Fest held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local artists and vendors celebrated the Magnolia state’s rich history and culture at the first Mississippi Makers Festival. It’s hosed by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH). Local artists, musicians and chefs showcased their talents at the event. Community members said they were happy to come out and support […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Batesville, MS
City
Crystal Springs, MS
WJTV 12

Five Below to open at Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 11, leaders with the Outlets of Mississippi announced that Five Below will celebrate its grand opening early this summer in Pearl. The business will make its U.S. debut operating within an outlet center environment. Five Below will serve Outlets of Mississippi customers looking for home items, tech and accessories, beauty […]
PEARL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Corps#Homelessness#Homeland Security#Hospitality#Transportation#Usda#Farmers#Tanf#Mississippians#Nexstar Media Inc
MyArkLaMiss

Body found under tires in Mississippi

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hancock County deputies are investigating after a body was found on Saturday, May 7 by workers who were monitoring a controlled burn in NASA’s Stennis Space Center buffer zone. The Sun Herald reported the body was buried underneath tires that had been dumped in the area. Investigators said the body […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

5 arrested after weekend traffic stops in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies made five arrests during weekend traffic stops. The first arrest happened on Friday, April 22, 2022. Deputies said they stopped a vehicle that was traveling on Highland Boulevard for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies found 100 grams of marijuana, 1 ½ dosage units of morphine, […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Homeless
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
95.3 The Bear

The “Most Redneck” Cities In Alabama

A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
ALABAMA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Family Dollar sued by State of Arkansas over discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in facility caused stores in Mississippi, other states to close

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in state court, accuses...
ARKANSAS STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy