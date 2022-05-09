Job Corps launches recruitment drive in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program has launched a recruitment drive in Mississippi, offering immediate openings and free career training for low-income students ages 16–24 in the nation’s leading industries.

There are three Job Corps campuses in Mississippi: Finch-Henry (in Batesville), Gulfport and Mississippi (in Crystal Springs). They offer career skills training in high-growth industry sectors, including Advanced Manufacturing, Construction, Finance and Business, Health Care, Homeland Security, Hospitality, and Transportation.

Job Corps is free for ages 16–24 from low-income households who meet the eligibility requirements, and students can apply and enroll at any time. Job Corps provides hands-on career skills training, on-campus housing, meals, health care and job search assistance.

Applicants may qualify if they receive SNAP, TANF, or free or reduced school lunch, or if they are experiencing homelessness or are a foster youth.

“This is a great opportunity for young Mississippians who are trying to leverage a strong job market. We are a gateway to skills, credentials and opportunity. Our students need Job Corps, and the workforce needs our students,” said National Director of Job Corps Rachel Torres.

