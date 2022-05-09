ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Witnesses recall shooting outside of King Edwards Hotel

By Jailen Leavell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18HC7N_0fYDxgru00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating a chaotic scene that unfolded outside of the King Edwards Hotel on Sunday, May 9. A Facebook Live video showed a busy downtown area as officers responded to the scene.

“It was probably about 11:30 p.m. It all sounded like a war zone. I heard, ‘boom boom boom boom,'” said Mark Bradford, who said he was visiting Jackson at the time.

According to witnesses, dozens ran from the Daquiri Bar on Capitol Street. Hotel guests said they were awakened by what sounded like gunfire.

“I looked out, and I didn’t really see anything. Then, maybe about a minute later, I heard some more gunshots off in the distance,” said Bradford.

Stokes wants multi-agency gang task force

“There were, I think, a series of at least three rounds of shots. They were definitely loud. They were gunshots,” said Sarah Whalen, who also said she was visiting Jackson at the time.

Hotel guests woke up Monday morning with a view of shattered glass and bullet casings.

City workers swiftly cleaned up the mess. In video, it shows much of Capitol Street blocked off by Jackson police. Witnesses said it remained that way for hours.

“I don’t feel safe. I pretty much just want to get what I got to do and then head back home into the safety of my own neighborhood,” said Bradford.

“You know, I wasn’t terrified. But at the same time, it was a lot of gunshots. I would imagine that the City of Jackson wants to do a major investigation into why it happened,” said Whalen.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Multiple people killed in weekend violence in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a multiple deadly shootings that happened over Mother’s Day weekend. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said the first shooting happened on Friday, May 6 on Woody Drive. Venson Mix, 18, was shot in the back. The victim was taken by car to Merit Health Hospital and died at […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies, woman shot during family gathering in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn identified the sister of Ray Lee Sr. as Tomeka Lee. She was taken to a hospital for her injuries. Hearn said the case will be presented to the Hinds County Grand Jury as a justified shooting. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died and a […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Edwards, MS
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Bradford
WJTV 12

Man wanted for shooting girlfriend in Woodville

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police in Woodville are searching for a murder suspect. Jacory Carr, 24, is considered armed and dangerous. Police said he shot his girlfriend on Tuesday, May 10 and later fired shots at officers who confronted him. The incident happened on West Street. According to investigators, Carr has been on a run […]
WOODVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Daquiri Bar
WJTV 12

Car shot at with baby, two women inside on Gunda Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a car with a one-month-old baby and two women inside was shot at on Thursday, May 5. Jackson police said the shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of Gunda Street and Dorgan Street. The driver was reportedly grazed by a by a bullet. The other woman […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body found on University Boulevard in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on University Boulevard early Thursday morning. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the male victim had been shot multiple times. Police believe the body was dropped off at the location. Neighbors in the area said they heard gunshots overnight. At this time, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

49 arrested in MET operation in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and other agencies arrested 49 suspects during a Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) operation in Jackson. The operation happened April 8-10. Officials said there was an emphasis on the Capitol Complex Improvement District. “This operation is a major loss for criminals in Jackson, but […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy