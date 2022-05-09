ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Silver Alert cancelled for missing Elkhart County woman

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 5 days ago

UPDATE: As of 9:45 p.m. Monday, this Silver Alert has been cancelled. Original story below.

ELKHART, Ind. — Police in Elkhart are looking for help finding a missing woman.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said Marcia Erhardt was last seen around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8 in Osceola, Indiana. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Erhardt is an 18-year-old white woman. She is 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has blonde hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Erhardt’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.

