ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas’ Circa Sports To Enter Illinois Sports Betting Market Through Partnership With New American Place Casino

By admin
vegas24seven.com
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS’ CIRCA SPORTS TO ENTER ILLINOIS SPORTS BETTING MARKET THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW AMERICAN PLACE CASINO. Las Vegas-based Circa Sports will expand its operations to Illinois in collaboration with Full House Resorts’ (Nasdaq: FLL) upcoming American Place, a destination entertainment casino under construction in Waukegan, Illinois. This will expand Circa...

www.vegas24seven.com

Comments / 0

Related
vegas24seven.com

Hops for Hope: Brewery Fundraiser for ALS Nevada

Last night, a fundraiser was held at 595 Craft Kitchen as part of the 2022 Able Baker “Hops for Hope” ALS collaboration fundraiser IPA, to bring awareness to the cause, ALS. There are 2 more additional events this weekend for the cause: Enjoy beers from Tenaya Creek, Big...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

UNLV TRACK & FIELD NEWS: Rebels Hit The Road For 2022 MW Outdoor Championships

REBELS HIT THE ROAD FOR 2022 MW OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS. @UNLVTRACKCC | 2022 Schedule | Live Stats | Schedule of Events. The UNLV track & field team heads to Clovis, California this week for the 2022 Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The four-day competition, held at the Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, will run Wednesday through Saturday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Minus5º ICEBAR at The Venetian Resort Announces New Ice Construction Beginning May 15

(Photo courtesy of Minus5º ICEBAR) New ice construction inside Minus5º ICEBAR at The Venetian Resort will begin May 15. When completed on May 21, the attraction will feature new ice sculptures throughout, including old-fashioned saloon doors, a western-themed storefront, an ice poker table, a jail, rocking chairs and horses. The venue will also feature a “Wanted Dead or Alive” interactive ice display where guests can take photos. Racing fans will also enjoy Minus5º ICEBAR’s brand-new international racing series display, including a mechanics garage, finish line, racing artifacts frozen in ice and an interactive racecar photo opportunity.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Fallon, NV
State
Iowa State
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
City
Waukegan, IL
City
Incline Village, NV
vegas24seven.com

Savannah Rae Releases Latest Single “Little Soldier”

Savannah Rae Releases Latest Single “Little Soldier”. -Country & pop-rock singer/songwriter Savannah Rae puts listeners in the shoes of a soldier’s mother with the release of her latest single, “Little Soldier.” With Memorial Day approaching, Savannah celebrates both our brave servicewomen and servicemen that put their lives on the line every day for our country. “Little Soldier” grabs the listener’s attention from the first syllable, telling the story of a soldier’s journey through his mother’s eyes from beginning to end. Set to a simple, but mesmerizing piano piece, Savannah sets the foundation of the song and paints a picture that will draw out memories from every parent and loved one listening. “Little Soldier” was premiered by Center Stage Magazine and is available to download and stream on all digital platforms now!
MUSIC
vegas24seven.com

Ferraro’s Announces Summer Regional Menu Series

Pictured: Risotto agli Asparagi from The Calabria menu. (Photo Courtesy of Ferraro’s) Menus Spotlighting Toscana, Campania and Calabria Available for Limited Time July 1 – Sept. 30. This summer and fall, Ferraro’s invites guests to enjoy traditional dishes from the Toscana, Campania and Calabria regions of Italy with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Brooklyn Bowl Kicks Off Summer with Hot Memorial Day Performances

BROOKLYN BOWL KICKS OFF SUMMER WITH HOT MEMORIAL DAY PERFORMANCES. Featuring a diverse lineup for every music-lover including Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Jessie James Decker and Durand Jones & The Indications. Brooklyn Bowl continues to break the mold, transcending genres with an eclectic lineup of the hottest up-and-coming acts sure to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam Brings Top Artists From the ‘80s and ‘90s to Orleans Arena on June 11

Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam Brings Top Artists. From the ‘80s and ‘90s to Orleans Arena on June 11. Top freestyle, pop and dance artists of the ‘80s and ‘90s will bring their greatest hits to the Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam at the Orleans Arena on Saturday, June 11. Featured performers include Stevie B., Lisa Lisa, Exposé, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Montell Jordan, Tag Team, Trinere, Cover Girls and Candyman.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Sports Betting#Art#Full House Resorts#Fll#American Place#Circa Sports
vegas24seven.com

Sunset Station Hotel Celebrates Twenty-Five Years with Live Entertainment, Commemorative Casino Offerings, and More

SUNSET STATION HOTEL CELEBRATES TWENTY-FIVE YEARS WITH LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, COMMEMORATIVE CASINO OFFERINGS, AND MORE. The Henderson staple honors a quarter-century of memories. with a variety of offerings and experiences for guests to enjoy. Sunset Station Hotel and Casino will kick-off its 25th anniversary celebration this June. The historic milestone will...
HENDERSON, NV
vegas24seven.com

We Heart Maggie Returns for Final Event on May 21 to Benefit the Children’s Heart Foundation

WE HEART MAGGIE’S BUTTERFLY BASH TO BENEFIT CHILDREN’S HEART FOUNDATION RETURNS FOR FINAL YEAR. LAS VEGAS – May 11, 2022 – Returning for one night only, We ♥ Maggie draws to a close after 13 years with its final event, the We ♥ Maggie Butterfly Bash at Anthem Country Club on Saturday, May 21 with a festive and memorable evening complete with delicious signature cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions and for the final year, a beautiful sunset butterfly release. Hosted by radio diva and friend to Children’s Heart Foundation, Steph Mackenzie, the Butterfly Bash raised much needed funding for Children’s Heart Foundation and its programming and assistance for heart families in need throughout Nevada. For tickets or to make a donation, please visit www.weheartmaggie.com or call the Children’s Heart Foundation at 702-967-3522.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy