Las Vegas’ Circa Sports To Enter Illinois Sports Betting Market Through Partnership With New American Place Casino

Savannah Rae Releases Latest Single “Little Soldier”. -Country & pop-rock singer/songwriter Savannah Rae puts listeners in the shoes of a soldier’s mother with the release of her latest single, “Little Soldier.” With Memorial Day approaching, Savannah celebrates both our brave servicewomen and servicemen that put their lives on the line every day for our country. “Little Soldier” grabs the listener’s attention from the first syllable, telling the story of a soldier’s journey through his mother’s eyes from beginning to end. Set to a simple, but mesmerizing piano piece, Savannah sets the foundation of the song and paints a picture that will draw out memories from every parent and loved one listening. “Little Soldier” was premiered by Center Stage Magazine and is available to download and stream on all digital platforms now!

