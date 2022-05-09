ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

District Attorney narcotics diversion program graduates 11 defendants

Gonzales Weekly Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 23rd Judicial District Attorney narcotics diversion program announced 11 adult defendants have graduated from May 2-5. The office implemented the...

www.weeklycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Ascension Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
KTBS

Their prison sentences are unconstitutional – but they’re still in prison

Reginald Reddick is serving life in prison in Louisiana for second-degree murder, even though two jurors at his 1997 trial found him not guilty. Almost anywhere else in the country, he would have been acquitted: Even one juror would have been enough to change the outcome. This week, the Louisiana Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Reddick’s case, in which he argues that he is entitled to a new trial. The court’s decision could affect more than 1,000 people who, like Reddick, are serving time for crimes that some of their jurors did not believe they committed beyond a reasonable doubt.
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Attorneys#Defendants#Diversion Program#The Parish Of Ascension
96.5 KVKI

Caddo Correctional Center Bookings 5/6/22-5/8/22

The following Mugshots are those booked in to Caddo Correctional Center through the dates of 5/6/22-5/8/22. Some of these inmates may have already been released. Many of those pictured have yet to go to trial for their alleged crimes, and are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Correctional Center Bookings...
CADDO PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

Orleans Parish Criminal Sheriffs deputy involved shooting

The NOPD is investigating a reported aggravated battery by shooting incident in the 7900 block of Earhart Boulevard. Initial reports show a male gunshot wound victim has been transported via EMS to a local hospital. Multiple witnesses confirm a patron of a business in the 7900 block of Earhart Boulevard...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Charged with Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes

Two From Louisiana Charged with Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes. Louisiana – On May 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Gregory Johnson, Jr., age 43, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Keith Bourgeois, age 51, of New Orleans, Louisiana were indicted on May 5, 2022 by a federal grand jury for violations of the Controlled Substances Act and the Gun Control Act. Johnson and Bourgeois were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), 841(b)(1)(C), 846. Johnson and Bourgeois were also charged with possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(ii), and being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KEDM

Federal Prosecutors grow skeptical during case against troopers involved in death of Ronald Greene

After a months-long investigation into the 2019 Union Parish roadside death of Ronald Greene in State Police custody, federal prosecutors are growing skeptical they can bring a successful civil rights violation case against any of the troopers involved. The problem is video evidence doesn’t seem to show that officers acted “willfully” to hurt Greene. Baton Rouge criminal defense attorney Richard Sprinkle says the real sticking point is the word “willfully”.
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Which SWAT team in the state has the best skills?

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting the Louisiana Tactical Police Officers Association Annual Training Conference! The LTPOA was founded in 1997 by seven or eight likeminded police officers and deputy sheriff’s that wanted to come together to promote the professionalism of SWAT teams around the state. The mission of the […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy