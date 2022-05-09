ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunshine and seasonal temps, storms return later this week

By Tara Lane
 2 days ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Sunshine is back for a few days!

High pressure will keep us nice and dry until Friday. Temperatures will start cool in the mornings, but warm through the upper 70s to near 80 in the afternoon. Typical May springtime weather!

A warm front and area of low pressure along the coast will push more moisture into our area later this week. Friday through the weekend, expect off and on periods of showers and storms. Another unsettled weekend ahead, but with warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

  • Tonight: Fair sky, chilly. Low 45.
  • Tuesday: Sunny & seasonal. High 77.

