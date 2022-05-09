ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area podcast raises over $3K for Lowellville students

By Sara Pompeo
 2 days ago

(WKBN) – A popular local podcast has raised thousands of dollars to support the Lowellville school district.

The MLO Bros held a podcast Sunday night as a way for the community to come together to discuss the recent shooting in Lowellville .

‘Youngstown has their back’: Popular podcast to tackle Lowellville school shooting

According to a post on The MLO Bros’ Facebook page, they were able to raise $3,290 from Sunday’s Podcastathon.

$1,550 was donated on Monday to the school district’s prom. $1,740 was given to the seventh and eighth grade students for any upcoming activities.

In the Facebook post, The MLO Bros said, “The support from our community was amazing, and we are so proud to be part of the Youngstown area.”

